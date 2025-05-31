Avoid This One Canned Meat - It's A Disaster In More Ways Than One

Canned meat isn't quite as popular as it once was. Now that we can preserve fresh meat pretty effectively, we don't necessarily need the preservative-packed likes of Spam or Vienna sausages anymore. But that doesn't mean they aren't delicious every now and then, whether eaten on their own or on a sandwich. Just try to avoid one particular canned meat: Deviled ham, which (in our opinion, anyway) simply isn't worth it.

What is deviled ham? It's a potted meat like Spam, but while Spam is formed into a solid pork-adjacent rectangle, deviled ham is a sort of rosy pink meat spread, like pâté. It's called "deviled" because, like deviled eggs, it's flavored with an array of spices, such as cayenne pepper and dijon mustard, whose heat supposedly evokes the flames of Hell. (Did we mention this term caught on in 18th-century England? That probably explains a few things.)

While deviled ham still lines the shelves of American supermarkets, it's incredibly popular in Venezuela, where it has long been a go-to spread for crackers and flatbread (or arepas). We certainly don't mean to offend anybody's favorite snack when we say deviled ham is a potted meat to avoid, but it's just hard to get past that texture: Exactly the wrong kind of creamy, it feels like if the gelatinized bits you get when you open a can of Spam were somehow the whole meal.