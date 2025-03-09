What's All That Jelly Inside A Can Of SPAM?

If you've ever opened a can of Spam and been greeted by a layer of wobbly, glistening jelly, you might've been confused about what on earth you were looking at. Is it fat? Some kind of preservative? A weird byproduct of the canning process? The truth is, it's actually natural meat gelatin. That jelly layer you see is just the juices from the cooked pork that have solidified. Contrary to one of the many myths surrounding Spam, the jelly is completely normal and safe to eat.

If you have been eating Spam for a while, you might have noticed that this jelly has gotten thicker. That's because, in 2009, Hormel tweaked the recipe by adding potato starch. This helps to absorb excess moisture, thickening the gelatin. This small change didn't alter the overall taste of Spam, but it did make it a bit more convenient (and nicer to look at). Before the addition of potato starch, the jelly could sometimes pool at the bottom of the can, making it messy to handle and visually unappetizing. The starch helps hold everything together so that when you tip the Spam out of its tin, it comes out cleanly in one cohesive block.