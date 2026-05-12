Buc-Ee's Could Be Coming To You Very Soon — Here Are The 6 States Getting A Store
Buc-ee's is the quintessential Texas gas station and convenience store, but its footprint is much larger than just one state. At the end of last year, it had a toehold in 12 states, and the expansion continues. In fact, a proposed new location in Fort Pierce, Florida may set a new record for being the world's largest convenience store at 76,245 square feet. Not only is the travel center chain adding more locations in states where it already has a presence, but there are six additional states that will see their first Buc-ee's this year or the next.
Both Arkansas and Arizona are set to see Buc-ee's locations open up this year, with Arizona's grand opening scheduled for June 22 and Arkansas' in August. In 2027, Buc-ee's plans to add locations in Kansas, Louisiana, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. Many of the store's locations are clustered in the southeastern states, but the Arizona store will mark its westernmost spot. Wisconsin's store in Milwaukee's Oak Creek will, in turn, become its northernmost outpost.
People are pretty excited about Buc-ee's expanding into other states
I live in Wisconsin, which is solid Kwik Trip territory, but I've heard a lot of chatter over the past few years about Buc-ee's bringing Beaver Nuggets to the Badger State. Not everyone is thrilled, true — Buc-ee's did receive an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau due to some customer service issues — but many are interested to see what the new store will have to offer. People in other states also seem to feel the same way. As one Arizona rideshare driver shared on Facebook, "... I've heard a lot of customers talking about this place. And of course about how great the place is! People are ready to go there. And it hasn't even opened yet. So excited for the grand opening and all the happy Buc-ee's fans!"
There's a lot to be excited about if you're a connoisseur of gas station cuisine. In addition to Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee's is also famous for its brisket sandwiches (they're one of the best Buc-ee's foods you can find under the heat lamps), and its jerky counter is the ultimate road trip pit stop. Oh, and of course, the fudge selection is worth checking out. You can always grab a sampler pack if you can't decide what fudge flavor to get.
Also, as Buc-ee's continues to creep into new states, the rivalries between this exciting novelty and the hometown favorites are sure to develop into popcorn-worthy spectacles. Who will triumph in the Buc-ee's vs. Kwik Trip smackdown? Will Buc-ee's win over Wawa fans? Choose your brackets now.