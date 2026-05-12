Buc-Ee's Could Be Coming To You Very Soon — Here Are The 6 States Getting A Store

Buc-ee's is the quintessential Texas gas station and convenience store, but its footprint is much larger than just one state. At the end of last year, it had a toehold in 12 states, and the expansion continues. In fact, a proposed new location in Fort Pierce, Florida may set a new record for being the world's largest convenience store at 76,245 square feet. Not only is the travel center chain adding more locations in states where it already has a presence, but there are six additional states that will see their first Buc-ee's this year or the next.

Both Arkansas and Arizona are set to see Buc-ee's locations open up this year, with Arizona's grand opening scheduled for June 22 and Arkansas' in August. In 2027, Buc-ee's plans to add locations in Kansas, Louisiana, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. Many of the store's locations are clustered in the southeastern states, but the Arizona store will mark its westernmost spot. Wisconsin's store in Milwaukee's Oak Creek will, in turn, become its northernmost outpost.