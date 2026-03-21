Why Buc-Ee's Received An 'F' Rating From Better Business Bureau

If you have traveled on America's interstate roadways in recent years, chances are you've come across one of Buc-ee's mega-convenience stores. These are even easier to find now, since the Texas-based chain has expanded to eight other states. You can find almost everything you'll need while you are on the road at a Buc-ee's: Each location has a fuel station, food service counters, a convenience store, and clean restrooms. But while it focuses on expansion, the brand may also want to take customer complaints seriously after the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave 33 of its stores an "F" rating.

On its website, the bureau indicated that the "F" rating was due to the company's failure to address 87 complaints lodged against it in the last three years. However, it's worth noting that even though Buc-ee's hasn't cleared the 87 customer complaints, it was also able to close or resolve 27 others. BBB also clarified that its main purpose is to provide customers a platform to voice their complaints. Businesses are not forced to engage with its service, and it appears that Buc-e'e's has taken this route.

"Buc-ee's has publicly stated that it does not respond to complaints forwarded by BBB. That is the company's choice. The current rating reflects that decision not to participate in the complaint resolution process," the organization noted.