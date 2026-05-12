Costco's New Ready-To-Eat Meal Gets Called Out By The Internet For 'Wild' Pricing

While there are plenty of grocery items that people can save money on at Costco, the store also carries upscale merchandise, if customers are in the mood to splurge. The $17,000 champagne collection you can find in California is one extreme example. A recently spotted ready-to-eat (RTE) meal is another relatively expensive item carried by the grocery giant, and although the price tag doesn't come close to hitting five figures, it's still turning heads.

Costco's beef ragu with gnocchi comes in a foil container filled with nearly 3 ½-pounds of shredded beef and gnocchi pasta blended with a tomato sauce and crowned with parmesan cheese. It's enough food to satisfy even the most ravenous appetite, and it also has the convenience factor of being a refrigerated product that's ready to eat after a quick reheat. The dish itself seems to appeal to most Costco fans, but its price tag is another story.

At $6.99 per pound, the containers are setting folks back around $24, depending on the exact weight. It's not the most expensive food one could buy, but it's not exactly a screaming deal either. One Facebook user posted about the dish, writing, "There's a new beef ragu with gnocchi at Costco and it's delicious! Pricing is a bit wild though." The "wild" price has people divided over whether the latest Costco find is a smash or a pass.