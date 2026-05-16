The Old-School Midwestern Beer You Probably Haven't Seen In A Long Time

People have more choices today than ever before when it comes to picking out a refreshing beer. But before craft beers like popular IPAs were scooping up market share, milder lagers dominated the industry. Unfortunately for lager lovers, some of those brands failed to retain customers and eventually became old-school beers we don't see much of anymore. One of those brews was once a staple at backyard barbecues and fishing expeditions in the great outdoors: Hamm's. However, these days you don't often see folks knocking back a can of this historic brew.

Initially sold out of St. Paul, Minnesota starting in 1865, Hamm's is one of the oldest beers in America. It became especially well-known for its commercials. One old-school commercial features a cartoon bear (wow, what advertisers could get away with years ago) balancing on a log while a jingle highlights that Hamm's is made "from the land of sky blue waters." Another commercial from the 1970s showcased a man driving a jeep with a real bear as a passenger, until he reaches his destination (which appears to be work?) and cracks open a thirst-quenching Hamm's among friends.

It was popular throughout the United States for decades, though folks in the Midwest were its biggest fans. "Hammpions," as they're affectionately referred to, still enjoy the mild lager which boasts a low ABV of 4.7%, allowing consumers to enjoy a cold one without getting sloppy too fast. Outside the Midwest, though, Hamm's can sometimes be tough to track down these days.