Why Are Beer Koozies Called That?
Whether you believe beer tastes better from a can or a bottle, there's one thing we can all agree on: beer tastes best cold. Enter the koozie. These oh-so-handy foam or fabric sleeves that keep beverages cold are an emblem of summer picnics, lakeside gatherings, and beach drink accessories. Interestingly enough, koozies have different names in different regions. People in Australia and New Zealand call them stubby holders. Canadians like to say beer cozy, while Brits and Europeans sometimes say bottle jackets. The Portuguese use something similar to keep their small wine bottles cold, but they call it a frapé. Regardless of their name, the purpose remains pure and true: keeping your hands dry and your drinks cold.
The name likely comes from a playful variation of the British teapot "cosies." Still used today, these dome-shaped teapot covers are adorably knitted or stitched to keep one's tea warm. Think of it as a little sweater for your teapot. Of course, we're not so classy across the pond, so their "cosy" became our koozie, and instead of Earl Grey, we're chugging Coors Light. In 1980, the name "koozie" was officially trademarked by a company called Radio Cap Corporation (RCC). An Idaho woman had actually patented her version of an insulated beverage holder made with goose down just one year later, but it never took off nationally. Meanwhile, RCC successfully used the term to market their version, which was made of rigid foam or neoprene.
A koozie for every occasion
As the promotional product industry continued to grow in the U.S., so did the koozie. But like Kleenex, Hula-Hoops, and Popsicles, the name was eventually genericized to encompass any kind of squishy beer holder. Australia is most likely the home of the original insulated beverage holder as we know it, though the one true inventor might never be known. The earliest appearance of a "stubby holder" in print is from an article in the Australian Women's Weekly, published in 1970. It detailed the lives of the Women's Royal Australian Navy living at a base in South Australia. Besides being super cool, these young women rode around on scooters, attending picnics and beach barbecues, along with their stubby holders.
The writer explains the word itself came from the women: "The reference to stubby holders doesn't mean the girls have a grog-session. In the heat, cool drinks are essential, and the holder is a must to keep the bottles cool." The "stubby" part came from the Australian slang for a short bottle of beer. Other Australians have been mentioned as possible inventors throughout the '70s and '80s, so clearly, the stubby holder and its fans had tapped into the zeitgeist. Today's koozie has now morphed into a technological marvel made of stainless steel and vacuum insulation — and a top gift for beer-people. But perhaps this kind of preciousness misses the point of a koozie: it's a cheap, portable accessory that demands to be decorated, shared, and taken on as many trips as possible.