Why Are Beer Koozies Called That?

Whether you believe beer tastes better from a can or a bottle, there's one thing we can all agree on: beer tastes best cold. Enter the koozie. These oh-so-handy foam or fabric sleeves that keep beverages cold are an emblem of summer picnics, lakeside gatherings, and beach drink accessories. Interestingly enough, koozies have different names in different regions. People in Australia and New Zealand call them stubby holders. Canadians like to say beer cozy, while Brits and Europeans sometimes say bottle jackets. The Portuguese use something similar to keep their small wine bottles cold, but they call it a frapé. Regardless of their name, the purpose remains pure and true: keeping your hands dry and your drinks cold.

The name likely comes from a playful variation of the British teapot "cosies." Still used today, these dome-shaped teapot covers are adorably knitted or stitched to keep one's tea warm. Think of it as a little sweater for your teapot. Of course, we're not so classy across the pond, so their "cosy" became our koozie, and instead of Earl Grey, we're chugging Coors Light. In 1980, the name "koozie" was officially trademarked by a company called Radio Cap Corporation (RCC). An Idaho woman had actually patented her version of an insulated beverage holder made with goose down just one year later, but it never took off nationally. Meanwhile, RCC successfully used the term to market their version, which was made of rigid foam or neoprene.