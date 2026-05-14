5 Old-School Celebrities Who Love In-N-Out
You can quibble about if the regular french fries are a menu item you should never order at In-N-Out; you can take issue with the way it cruelly teases Europe with pop-ups every few years; but you can't deny that In-N-Out Burger has been a SoCal institution since 1948. Behind those palm trees you'll always find at In-N-Out, there is a bounty of burger riches, beloved by people from every walk of life. Even celebrities have a taste for the fast food chain — especially celebrities, as it turns out.
In recent years, famous folks have been seen at In-N-Out, whether they're crashing there after an awards show (like Ryan Gosling and Paul Giamatti) or pretending that they only just started eating there for social media cred (like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson). But this is by no means a new phenomenon: Plenty of 20th-century celebrities acquired a taste for this iconic franchise, from comedians to rock stars to celebrity chefs. It's time to take a big, animal-style bite of this list.
Bob Hope
This British-born entertainer was best known for his snappy, comic one-liners, as well as his frequent USO tours to entertain American troops. But did you know that he was also a major fan of In-N-Out? In fact, he enjoyed it so much that he hired In-N-Out to cater his 92nd birthday party. Fittingly, today there stands an In-N-Out in Rancho Mirage, California, at 42560 Bob Hope Drive. Coincidence? Probably, but it's a fun one.
Courtney Love
The frontwoman of Hole (one of the best bands of the early '90s alt-rock boom) and the onetime wife of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love's tumultuous personal life has somewhat overshadowed the rest of her career. But through it all, there was In-N-Out. Love reportedly made a stop at an In-N-Out before entering rehab in the early 2000s, and fans have reported sightings at other locations. "I once saw Courtney Love at In-N-Out Burger with a massive pair of sunnies and Chanel flats that she was stepping on the backs of and I'll never forget it," shared an Instagram user.
Julia Child
She may have been known as "the French Chef," but that doesn't mean Julia Child didn't get a little Californian from time to time. In-N-Out is the popular fast food chain that Child truly loved.The iconic celebrity chef reportedly said she was familiar with every single location between San Francisco and Santa Barbara and was frequently sighted picking up burgers whenever she was in California. Bon appetit, indeed!
Julia Roberts
As it turns out, there's another famous Julia with a taste for In-N-Out. Gaining fame as America's Sweetheart throughout the 1990s before winning an Oscar for "Erin Brockovich," Roberts was spotted after the Golden Globes in 2019 partaking in some hamburgers with her husband, Daniel Moder. In fact, she took a picture of her and Moder smooching while she clutched a burger in her immaculately manicured hand and posted it on Instagram.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis comes from Hollywood royalty (her parents are the late Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis), became an iconic scream queen thanks to "Halloween," and eventually won an Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." But that doesn't mean she's unduly reverent towards Hollywood's biggest night. After presenting Best Supporting Actress at the 2024 Oscars, Curtis immediately dipped to enjoy some In-N-Out, posting an Instagram picture of herself in her car receiving her meal.