5 Old-School Celebrities Who Love In-N-Out

You can quibble about if the regular french fries are a menu item you should never order at In-N-Out; you can take issue with the way it cruelly teases Europe with pop-ups every few years; but you can't deny that In-N-Out Burger has been a SoCal institution since 1948. Behind those palm trees you'll always find at In-N-Out, there is a bounty of burger riches, beloved by people from every walk of life. Even celebrities have a taste for the fast food chain — especially celebrities, as it turns out.

In recent years, famous folks have been seen at In-N-Out, whether they're crashing there after an awards show (like Ryan Gosling and Paul Giamatti) or pretending that they only just started eating there for social media cred (like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson). But this is by no means a new phenomenon: Plenty of 20th-century celebrities acquired a taste for this iconic franchise, from comedians to rock stars to celebrity chefs. It's time to take a big, animal-style bite of this list.