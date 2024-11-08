You'll Always Find Palm Trees At In-N-Out. Here's Why

In-N-Out Burger is so synonymous with southern California that the average East Coaster might assume the restaurants don't exist beyond the Inland Empire. But that's not quite the truth: although In-N-Out forgoes the franchise model that allows the likes of McDonald's to expand so aggressively, you can find In-N-Outs across the American West, ranging from Oregon to Texas. (And they're set to expand, too!) But at most locations, you're likely to find a curious sight somewhere on the premises: two palm trees crossed over each other like the necks of amorous flamingos, forming the letter X.

Palm trees, like In-N-Out itself, are native to California, and they're as vital to Los Angeles' iconography as the Hollywood sign or the giant gutter that used to be a river. (You know the one — it's where they had the drag race in "Grease.") But what is the significance of the letter x? Is In-N-Out trying to send us a secret message? The answer is a lot more banal than it might seem: the "x" palm trees are a reference to a movie from the 1960s.