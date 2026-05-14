The 11 Most Nutritious Fast Food Meals You Can Grab Right Now
We know what you're thinking, and you're right: Fast food isn't, and probably never will be, truly healthy for you. From additives to excessive amounts of sodium, most fast-food menu items aren't anywhere near nutritious, even when they claim to be.
Still, there are times when you may find yourself hopping into a drive-thru when hunger calls, hoping to find something at least somewhat good for you, even if it isn't what you'd prefer. That's why, in the following post, we're uncovering some of the most nutritious fast food meals that you can order right now. Though not every item suggested will float everyone's boat health-wise, many of the upcoming suggestions will at least be lower in calories than most other items on the menu, or, at the very least, will contain more vitamins and minerals.
Please keep in mind that the fast food meals mentioned in this article were available at the time of publication, may vary by location, and may incur additional fees when ordered. The information shared in this post is not intended as medical advice; as always, speak with a doctor concerning your specific health needs before determining what types of fast food are best for you. With that, join us as we uncover the 11 most nutritious fast food meals you can grab right now.
1. Taco Bell: Veggie Mexican Pizza + Guac
When it comes to healthier eating at Taco Bell, you've got options — assuming you're willing to give your weekly Crunchwrap a break, that is. Take the Veggie Mexican Pizza, for example; it's one of the wisest choices on Taco Bell's menu, and tastes great to boot.
Taco Bell's Veggie Mexican Pizza is a vegetarian option that's lower in calories and sodium than several other popular Taco Bell offerings. At 460 calories per pizza, Taco Bell's Veggie Mexican Pizza is a decent replacement for typical taco fare as the pinto beans act as a source of both protein and fiber, while juicy tomatoes add freshness, flavor, and nutrients, like lycopene. That said, we realize that consuming this menu item on its own may prove a bit boring for some taste buds. If that's you, customizing the pizza with other ingredients, like heart-healthy guacamole, lean chicken, or jalapeños can help up the wow factor, all while keeping the dish relatively nutritious.
Not quite in the mood for pizza? No problem. Taco Bell's Cantina Bowl is another great option that's chock-full of flavorful goodness. Enjoy slow-roasted chicken with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, guac, and more. Pair this with an Avocado Verde Sauce packet, and you've got a protein-rich, vitamin–packed lunch for only around 500-600 calories.
2. Chick-fil-A : Grilled Nuggets + Kale Crunch Salad + Fruit Cup
Though Chick-fil-A certainly dishes up the goods in terms of fried chicken sandwiches and sides (its mac and cheese was practically made to top sandwiches), there's not much to boast about when it comes to the healthfulness of the meals. That's why we're elated that Chick-fil-A at least has a few options for folks looking to enjoy a lighter bite; the grilled nuggets are a perfect choice, along with a handful of other menu items that, when combined, can make for a great, somewhat nutritious meal.
An 8-piece grilled Chicken Nuggets entrée at Chick-fil-A amounts to 130 calories, which is quite impressive for a fast food pick. The restaurant also offers customers a fruit cup packed with way more than a few watery apple slices. Expect to receive a cupful of juicy strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, and more. Additionally, Chick-fil-A offers a Kale Crunch Side salad that may seem mundane at first blush, but customers insist is worth a try. The salad comes already tossed in a fresh apple cider vinaigrette and topped with salted almonds. Best of all, the Chick-fil-A Kale Crunch Side clocks in at only 170 calories, and costs a little over a buck at our nearest location when ordered as part of a meal. Score!
3. McDonalds: No Bun Double Cheeseburger + Apple Slices
We'll admit, there isn't much to grab at McDonald's that can be considered healthy. After streamlining its menu and phasing out its salads, those of us looking for better fast food options are now stuck with very few to select from at this outlet. Still, those in search of a high-protein, low-carb grab can still get their fix, and if you add apple slices, you can at least work a bit of fruit into your diet (even if it is a teeny, tiny portion).
With the bun removed, a McDouble contains 250 calories, 690 milligrams of sodium, and a stealthy 17 grams of protein. Ordering your double cheeseburger this way also keeps carbohydrates nice and low at only 5 grams per sandwich.
Of course, despite its comparatively better nutritional stats, you can still expect the fat and calories on a bunless McDouble to be quite high. Depending on how many patties and slices of cheese you add, fat, calories, and sodium might make this pick a no-go for some with certain dietary restrictions. As always, know your needs and consult a doctor about which options at McDonald's are best for you. Unfortunately, with a menu so heavily focused on French fries, burger meals, and calorie-dense fried nuggets, there isn't much flexibility when it comes to nutritious eats at McDonald's.
4. Burger King: Ham Croissan'wich + Small Hash Browns
If you're in the mood for a heartier breakfast without the extra calories, it might be worth it to give Burger King a shot. We can't recommend any of the chain's calorie-dense lunch and dinnertime sandwich offerings in good conscience, but, we do advise taking advantage of its breakfast menu if a lower-cal feast is what you're after. A standard BK Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich packs an impressively low amount of calories given what it is. At only 350 calories per sammie, it really isn't bad. Add to that a small order of hash browns for an additional 270 calories, and you've got a filling fast-food meal.
Of course, like so many other options on the list, you can expect sodium amounts to remain quite high. Eating the Burger King Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich and hash browns combined packs well over 1,500 milligrams of sodium (more than half the recommended daily value), so be sure to keep that in mind before rolling up to the drive-thru.
5. Wendy's: Grilled Chicken Wrap + Plain Baked Potato
Unlike McDonald's, Wendy's has a few more options for those looking to enjoy healthier fast-food fare, which only makes us appreciate the Ohio-based chain that much more. Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is one such example. Loaded with fresh romaine, sharp cheddar, and marinated chicken strips, this menu item helps you achieve fullness without that all too familiar sluggish feeling thereafter. Looking to down even more fruits and veggies? If so, be sure to check out Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad. Topped with crispy apples, cranberries, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and grilled chicken, this salad is loaded with both nutrition and flavor.
Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad both clock in at under 500 calories apiece, and can be paired with a plain baked potato (yes, Wendy's is one of the only fast food restaurants that offer baked potatoes) for even more goodness without the extra grease. Just know that healthier eating at Wendy's doesn't always come cheap. Expect both to cost well over $5 an order, and more if you opt to order a baked potato.
6. Subway: Turkey Protein Bowl + Lay's Baked Chips
At Subway, it can be hard to resist reaching for a good, hearty sub — after all, it's what the popular sandwich chain is all about, right? Still, most menu items feature a carbohydrate count that can be quite high, which may pose a problem for folks looking to cut back.
If, for one reason or another, you want to skip the bread, but still wish to take full advantage of Subway's meat and veggies, there are ways you can go about it. Try asking for a sub bowl; you add whatever toppings you want, potentially turning it into a menu item that's a reasonably healthy, protein-packed Subway meal. The chain has even made it easy for you — its pre-made Turkey Protein Bowl is one of the most nutritious on the menu, boasting fewer calories than some of the other protein bowls featured. Pair it with an optional bag of Baked Lay's, and you've got a filling meal that contains all the flavor of your favorite sub.
Remember, the types of ingredients you add to your bowl matter. For the optimal amount of nutrients, we recommend sticking to leaner meats and packing your bowl full of veggies. Also, be sure to watch the amount of dressing you have drizzled on. Some dressings, typically those made without mayo, are better than others in terms of fat, calories, and carbs, so please be sure to be mindful of that before making your selection.
7. In-N-Out Burger: Protein-Style Double Double With Onion
Like a few other restaurants we've covered thus far, In-N-Out Burger doesn't necessarily tout a healthy menu, and understandably so. For those of us looking for cheesy, delicious hamburger goodness, the last thing we're worried about is how nutritious the meal might be. Even so, In-N-Out Burger does at least provide those leading a low-carb, high-protein lifestyle with alternatives. Customers can order an In-N-Out Burger Protein-Style Double Double With Onion, and still get away with a tasty meal yielding 460 calories, 12 carbs, and a whopping 30 grams of protein.
Unfortunately, though this In-N-Out Burger Protein-Style Double Double menu item is certainly a feasible choice for those looking for a somewhat more nutritious way to approach fast food, it should be noted that this grab still contains an outrageous amount of sodium at 1,390 milligrams. Not to mention, In-N-Out Burger doesn't exactly dish up the most nutritious offerings when it comes to side dishes. With oil-drenched French fries as its only accompanying menu item as of the time of publication, there isn't much else we can recommend ordering for In-N-Out Burger fans looking for lighter fast food eats.
8. Five Guys: An All-the-Way Lettuce-Wrapped Little Hamburger
Five Guys may not be for everyone, but for those who love it, there's simply no replacement. Still, even Five Guys fans like us can admit that when it comes to nutritious food, the popular burger chain isn't exactly the best place to go looking. There are, however, a couple of ways you can hack the menu to at least make matters a little better.
If you're looking to cut back on carbs and calories at Five Guys, it may be worth it to try ordering a lettuce-wrapped hamburger or your favorite sandwich as a bowl. Both options skip the bun without sacrificing all of that juicy, delicious, Five Guys flavor. While you're at it, you may as well go ahead and load up on your favorite toppings. Though Five Guys may be expensive, extra veggies typically come at no charge.
To make adding toppings even easier, tell the Five Guys crew you want your bowl or lettuce wrap "All the Way." This includes many of the scrumptious toppings featured on the menu, such as grilled onion, mushrooms, ketchup, mustard, and more. Oh, and just in case you're wondering, there isn't a side dish we recommend eating with your Five Guys bowl or wrap. Though cooked exclusively in cholesterol-free peanut oil, we still can't recommend the fries as part of a nutritious meal.
9. Panera Bread: Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich + Fresh Fruit
Moving on to fresher, more veggie-rich fast-food options, Panera Bread offers a variety of menu items that serve to add more nutrition to your diet. Menu items, like its Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich, are chock full of good-for-you ingredients, including sweet peppers, onions, mixed greens, cucumbers, and more, all atop soft bread. Swap the complimentary chips for an apple or fruit cup, and you've got a decently healthy meal that could potentially rival something you'd make at home.
Be aware that despite being a veggie sandwich, Panera Bread's Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich contains a startling amount of sodium. At 1,3000 milligrams, it's still best to make this vegetable-stuffed sammie a sometimes sampling. Not in the mood for eating veggies on bread? No problem. Panera Bread's Tuna Salad Sandwich is another feasible option, featuring mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, and only 550 calories per serving.
Even better is to pick up one of the chain's salads; just be sure to look closely at nutrition facts. As with many salads, though full of veggies, these may prove to have just as many calories, if not more, than your favorite sammie. Ultimately, with so many options available, Panera Bread offers its customers flavorful and versatile options that can help you satisfy your cravings without needing to blow your diet while doing it.
10. Arby's: Classic Roast Beef Sandwich
Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich might not come with the plethora of veggies that some of the other options on the list do, and, unfortunately, there aren't any healthy side dishes the chain offers that we recommend pairing it with. Nevertheless, Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich contains around 360 calories and packs 23 grams of protein, giving it the potential to become a fairly satiating grab when you're running on empty and need something to fill your belly, quick.
With all of that said, we understand that Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich might be a little too run-of-the-mill for some fast-food lovers. If that's the case, you may wish to check out Arby's Roast Beef Gyro. Though higher in calories and fat than the traditional Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, the gyro at least features veggies in the form of lettuce and tomato, along with creamy tzatziki sauce, and hearty, protein-rich roast beef. All of that goodness is then encompassed in a warm Greek pita, producing a bite that's totally unique when compared to many other fast food items on this list.
Bear in mind that if you do opt to order the Arby's Roast Beef Gyro, its sodium count will be quite high, at nearly 1,3000 milligrams per serving. If that bothers you, you may wish to opt for the aforementioned Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, instead. Though still salty, at 970 milligrams per sandwich, it proves to be the better option.
11. Dominos: Pacific Veggie Pizza
We know, we know — a slice of pizza from Domino's doesn't exactly qualify as a meal that's ultra-nutritious. Still, when topped with a good amount of veggies, this choice can be comparatively better than other non-veggie pizza options on the menu, even if it is still sky-high in terms of carbs and calories.
Domino's Pizza has been known for dishing up hot slices of gooey cheese pizza for decades, but thankfully, it still has plenty of vegetable offerings that can help you get your pizza fix in a lighter, healthier way. Rather than try to piece together a pie that features random vegetable toppings, it might be worth it to give Domino's thin-crust Pacific Veggie pizza a try. Its thinner crust yields a crispy, crunchy texture, serving as a delightful way to underpin all of its fresh veggie flavor.
Domino's Pacific Veggie pizza comes with no meat, but instead, is loaded with spinach, onion, mushrooms, black olives, and tomatoes. It's then topped with feta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, and seasoned with a garlic herb spice blend. If you wanted to, you could try ordering one of Domino's menu salads to help round out your meal. In our experience, though, it may just be better to skip it, and make a complementary salad at home (like this uber-flavorful Mediterranean Buckwheat Grain Salad Recipe). Yum!