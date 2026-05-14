We know what you're thinking, and you're right: Fast food isn't, and probably never will be, truly healthy for you. From additives to excessive amounts of sodium, most fast-food menu items aren't anywhere near nutritious, even when they claim to be.

Still, there are times when you may find yourself hopping into a drive-thru when hunger calls, hoping to find something at least somewhat good for you, even if it isn't what you'd prefer. That's why, in the following post, we're uncovering some of the most nutritious fast food meals that you can order right now. Though not every item suggested will float everyone's boat health-wise, many of the upcoming suggestions will at least be lower in calories than most other items on the menu, or, at the very least, will contain more vitamins and minerals.

Please keep in mind that the fast food meals mentioned in this article were available at the time of publication, may vary by location, and may incur additional fees when ordered. The information shared in this post is not intended as medical advice; as always, speak with a doctor concerning your specific health needs before determining what types of fast food are best for you. With that, join us as we uncover the 11 most nutritious fast food meals you can grab right now.