Why Wendy's Is The Only Fast Food Restaurant That Serves Baked Potatoes

Fast food preferences can be divisive. Whether it's choosing the best burger, declaring your favorite fries, or even weighing in on the infamous chicken sandwich wars, it seems like there are always ways to take a side when it comes to fast food. There's an exception, though: If you're craving baked potatoes, there's only one fast food restaurant that can satisfy you, and that's Wendy's. While the chain is known for burgers, fries, and the sweet flavor of its Frostys, Wendy's is also the only fast food restaurant that serves baked potatoes, baked in a convection oven onsite, at all its locations, and that's because of a brief foray into health-food offerings.

In an interview for Thrillist, Lori Estrada, Wendy's vice president of culinary innovation, said that the baked potato was launched in 1983 as a healthier meal option. This was at the same time as the start of the (sadly gone) Wendy's salad bars. The potato proved a hit, to the extent that, despite the intense logistical challenges in preparing them (a reason why other fast food restaurants don't regularly serve baked potatoes, despite brief attempts), Wendy's has kept them on the menu ever since. While some variations on the Wendy's potato, like the taco-inspired Mexican version, or the baked sweet potato, are no longer available, customers today can customize their potato in many ways. You can even, if you're visiting Puerto Rico, try a ham-and-ranch-dressing option available only in the U.S. territory.