Why Wendy's Is The Only Fast Food Restaurant That Serves Baked Potatoes
Fast food preferences can be divisive. Whether it's choosing the best burger, declaring your favorite fries, or even weighing in on the infamous chicken sandwich wars, it seems like there are always ways to take a side when it comes to fast food. There's an exception, though: If you're craving baked potatoes, there's only one fast food restaurant that can satisfy you, and that's Wendy's. While the chain is known for burgers, fries, and the sweet flavor of its Frostys, Wendy's is also the only fast food restaurant that serves baked potatoes, baked in a convection oven onsite, at all its locations, and that's because of a brief foray into health-food offerings.
In an interview for Thrillist, Lori Estrada, Wendy's vice president of culinary innovation, said that the baked potato was launched in 1983 as a healthier meal option. This was at the same time as the start of the (sadly gone) Wendy's salad bars. The potato proved a hit, to the extent that, despite the intense logistical challenges in preparing them (a reason why other fast food restaurants don't regularly serve baked potatoes, despite brief attempts), Wendy's has kept them on the menu ever since. While some variations on the Wendy's potato, like the taco-inspired Mexican version, or the baked sweet potato, are no longer available, customers today can customize their potato in many ways. You can even, if you're visiting Puerto Rico, try a ham-and-ranch-dressing option available only in the U.S. territory.
Take your Wendy's baked potato to the next level with these tips
If you're a fan of Wendy's baked potatoes, you probably already know the traditional toppings, including cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, and more. But did you know that there are some less well-known ways to make your baked potato even better? For instance, for a truly decadent fast food experience, you can make a loaded chili-cheese potato by ordering your baked potato with cheese, bacon, and a little sour cream, and then ordering a side of Wendy's chili with crackers to add to the dish for a creamy, meaty, cheesy, and very filling experience.
You may also not have heard that you can top your potato with any of the toppings Wendy's offers for its burgers. This means you can freshen up your baked potato with lettuce and tomato, add zing with raw onion, or even bring a kick of heat with jalapeños. You can also go for the ultimate social media-approved potato hack, by making a TikTok baked potato bowl. This is a viral sharing dish that involves dressing four Wendy's baked potatoes with toppings including chili, cheese, bacon, a Caesar salad, and a shredded chicken sandwich, so be sure you and your friends are hungry before you attempt it!