The Biggest Differences Between Frozen Grocery Store Lobster And Fresh Caught

Once deemed a food only fit for prisoners in the United States, lobster is now considered a delicacy in many culinary circles — but only when it's fresh. Most home cooks know that frozen lobster from the grocery store can't hold a candle to crustaceans that have been recently plucked from the sea, even if they aren't sure why.

Seafood expert Robert DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, filled us in on the differences between fresh and frozen and why there is a major contrast in quality. "Fresh lobster will have a natural, sweet succulence," he said. "The meat will be firm and juicy, with a natural snap when you bite it. Frozen lobster, especially if not frozen correctly, can be stringy, soft, and/or watery."

One mistake people make when buying lobster from the freezer section is failing to look for ice crystals on the meat. DiGregorio explained that those are typically the culprits behind subpar shellfish. "As the lobster is being frozen, ice crystals form inside the meat and rupture the cell structures," he said. "The slower the freezing process, the larger the crystals become and the greater the damage to the cells. When the lobster is thawed, the moisture leaks out as purge, and the meat becomes soft, even mushy."

DiGregorio did note that one freezing technique has less impact on the protein. "The best way to freeze lobster tails or meat is in a super-freezer, meaning a freezer that can get below -60 degrees Fahrenheit," he said. "This method can freeze a lobster solid within minutes, maintaining cell structure and meat integrity, which means a better lobster-eating experience."