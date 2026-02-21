12 Maine Restaurants With The Hands Down Best Lobster Rolls, According To Reviews
Maine has a lot going for it. Blueberries, Whoopie pies, Moxie, you name it. Another thing that just might trump them all? Lobster rolls. While you may find lobster roll on menus further inland, nothing compares to one featuring lobsters pulled fresh from the nearby sea. We have covered the history of the lobster roll's origin story, and even let you in on the fact that there are two official national lobster days, but what about where to find the best lobster roll in Maine?
There are many Maine establishments serving these sandwiches, each bringing its own uniqueness to the menu, regardless of how you like your lobster roll (butter or mayo). Half the fun is finding which you jive with the most, and tasting them all en route, of course.
You may stumble across a dockside cafe, or maybe you will stop by a lighthouse with a local eatery just steps away. Some only serve lobster rolls certain times of the year, which only makes having to wait for them even more exciting. We rounded up 12 Maine restaurants with the hands-down best lobster rolls, according to reviews.
1. McLoons Lobster Shack
McLoons Lobster Shack is a Vacationland institution. Overlooking the bay, with lobster boats bobbing by, guests can rest assured that their lobster is fresh. So fresh, in fact, that there are no tanks anywhere. Instead, you'll just be served fresh-from-the-boat Maine lobster. Another fun fact: although it has been in operation as a lobster shack since 2012, McLoons was originally a lobster-buying station. This family-owned lobster shack is one of Maine's favorite local small businesses, and since it's only open from May through October, visitors and locals alike count the days until the doors fling open each season.
The classic lobster roll brings a quarter pound of freshly picked tail, knuckle, and claw meat to the table, then tucks it inside a butter-grilled, split-top roll. If you're feeling extra hungry, you can even tackle the Lobster Rolls Royce, which is a beast of a half-pound of lobster stacked sky-high on an eight-inch bun. The rolls come with melted butter on the side, plus coleslaw and a pickle. On busy summer days, McLoons now turns out around 500 lobster rolls.
(207) 593-1382
315 Island Rd, South Thomaston, ME 04858
2. Eventide Oyster Co.
Eventide Oyster Co. delivers one of Maine's most famous lobster roll twists, swapping the traditional hot dog-style bun for a soft, fluffy, bao-style roll. The brown butter lobster roll here has become the thing people dream about, and which brings them back. The key is the cooking, which has the lobster coated in warm browned butter, then finished off with salt and lemon juice. Once filled in the bun, a sprinkling of chives makes it sing.
Thanks to its prime location in Portland, Eventide is able to get fresh lobster daily. The outfit is supplied by Ready Seafood, which reports processing up to 600,000 pounds of lobster each week. After it is poached, the meat arrives frozen before being dressed in brown butter and tucked into house-made buns.
According to Eventide's staff, it sells nearly 700 lobster rolls a day during the summer. The chefs behind Eventide earned James Beard Awards, helping put Portland firmly on the map. Even staunch fans of the traditional recipes admit this gussied-up, glam version really works.
(207) 774-8538
86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101
3. The Clam Shack
While you would be hard-pressed to claim one single lobster roll as the very best in Maine, those from The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport are always close to the top of that list. First opening its doors all the way back in 1968, this white seafood shack nestled along the scenic Kennebunk River draws crowds each season. When we say that The Clam Shack takes its lobsters seriously, we mean it.
Sourcing lobsters directly from Cape Porpoise Harbor, the shack then steams them in local ocean water, and hand picks every batch before loading locally baked round buns with a near mountain of lobster meat. Unlike some other locales, the lobster here is not mixed with mayo. Instead, your rolls arrive cold, alongside your choice of butter or mayo. During the height of its summer seasons, The Clam Shack will sell up to 500 lobster rolls each day.
National publications have ranked it among America's best, and celebrities also come in droves to seek out this acclaimed lobster roll. If it's good enough for the likes of Drew Brees, Patrick Dempsey, George W. Bush, and even Michael Kors, sign us up.
(207) 967-3321
2 Western Ave, Kennebunk, ME 04043
4. Red's Eats
For nearly 80 years visitors have come from near and far to sample the lobster rolls at Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. After all, Red's Eats lobster rolls have been featured at the top of many "best of" lists, while also earning great reviews from food critics and locals alike.
The lobster roll features a towering stack of lobster placed inside a buttered and grilled New England bun. It then serves it up with local favorite Kate's Maine Butter or mayo on the side. And, for those who don't eat gluten, you have an option for gluten-free here, too. With celebs like Tom Cruise and Lionel Ritchie stopping by, and the Food Network giving it a nod on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," we'd say this lobster roll has earned a fan following.
Regarded as the best of the best, Red's Eats has earned its reputation through consistency, quality, and unforgettable flavor. Throughout New England, lobster roll lovers agree that none compare to this lobster roll.
(207) 882-6128
41 Water St, Wiscasset, ME 04578
5. Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
Situated right on the city's waterfront, lobster rolls from Luke's Portland Pier feature oh-so-fresh chilled lobster inside a classic split-top, buttered, New England bun. The seafood sammie is then topped with Luke's own specialty seasoning, a touch of mayo, and lemon butter. Guests can take their pick among 4, 6, or 8 ounces of lobster meat, and every order comes with chips and a pickle.
Set along the active pier, this lobster roll eatery delivers pure coastal flavor without over complicating things. The roll is gently toasted, lightly buttered, and packed with cool claw and knuckle meat, finished with a bright squeeze of lemon and just a dusting of Luke's signature seasoning. Sitting waterside adds to the experience, with fishing boats easing in and seabirds circling overhead. Each bite highlights the natural sweetness of the lobster.
Luke's Lobster Portland Pier stays deeply local, buying directly from area fishermen. While Portland natives have long been fans, critics now seem to have taken notice, too. Several publications have ranked it Portland's premier lobster roll, and praised the freshness, noting you can sometimes watch the day's catch arrive before ordering.
(207) 550-2490
60 Portland Pier, Portland, ME 04101
6. The Highroller Lobster Co.
It's hard to imagine, but if you were ever to tire of traditional lobster rolls, then The Highroller Lobster Co. might just have the seafood sammie you're searching for. This Portland favorite is among the rare few that actually allow you to build your own lobster roll. It's kind of like a build-your-own-adventure book, but edible.
Simply start with a fresh-baked brioche roll, chopped romaine lettuce, and four ounces of Maine claw and knuckle meat. After that, you get to choose your sauce (lime jalapeño mayo reigns as a house favorite). Not sure which sauce to choose? Have no fear! The Highroller Lobster Co. menu even includes a Lobster Roll Flight, which lets you sample a trio of mini rolls with multiple sauces in one sitting, plus popular options like drawn butter, roasted red pepper mayo, and charred pineapple mayo.
Impressed reviewers have gone so far as to say the lobster roll offerings are perfectly worth the drive (and money), which is saying a lot with the high cost of lobster these days. So, whether you are a lobster roll purist or prefer to rock the boat with some super unique sauces, The Highroller Lobster Co.'s customization ensures that you have it exactly like you want it, every time.
(207) 536-1623
104 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101
7. Bite into Maine
For those of us who don't like being limited in anything, Bite into Maine feels the pain and brings the delicious relief. The eatery boasts several locations in Maine, including a super popular seaside food truck parked near Portland Head Light (a historic lighthouse inside Fort Williams Park). What sets it apart is that it gives diners not one, but six choices of enjoying their Maine lobster roll.
While it will always be served inside a butter-grilled, split-top bun, you take the wheel when it comes to what kind of uniqueness you're getting catered to after that. You can keep it simple, sticking to a more classic Maine-style à la mayo and chives, or you can create a Connecticut-style roll full of warm butter. There is even a Picnic Style, featuring coleslaw and celery salt. If none of that whets your appetite, really get out of the box and reach for Chipotle, Curry, or Wasabi Style rolls from the menu.
Still can't decide on these delicious options? That's when ordering a Roll Flight could be your best bet. Three mini lobster rolls and a side of chips allow you to have a little bit of at least three combinations, so you never feel pigeonholed again. If you needed more praise, numerous publications named Bite into Maine's lobster roll the best sandwich in the entire state.
Various locations
8. Five Islands Lobster Co.
If a place exists where one can score an amazing lobster roll and take Instagram-worthy snaps, Five Islands Lobster Co. just might be it. Situated on the outskirts of Georgetown, Five Islands Co. faces the Sheepscot River, allowing guests to watch as fishermen float by and time seems to stand still. The eatery operates only in the warmer months, so guests won't find indoor seating here. What they will find is picnic tables and scenic water views, where they can delight in their lobster rolls while watching actual lobsters being plucked from the sea.
Five Islands Lobster Co. keeps things simple and classic when it comes to its lobster roll, which features freshly picked meat and just enough mayo, piled onto a buttered and grilled hot dog bun. Oh, don't forget, there's lettuce on this one, too.
Not sure if that will satisfy you? Five Islands Lobster Co. keeps hearty appetites in mind with its Big Boy offering more of what you love most. Specifically, the Big Boy takes that lobster and doubles it, then pairs that with a scratch-made potato roll versus the classic hot dog-style bun.
(207) 371-2990
1447 Five Islands Rd, Georgetown, ME 04548
9. The Lobster Shack at Two Lights
While we did say that our last pick was perhaps the most Instagram-worthy, we would be remiss to not mention that The Lobster Shack at Two Lights just might give it a run for its money. That's because this Maine treasure is nestled right along the rocky coast of Cape Elizabeth, perched right beside a historic lighthouse. After snapping all the photos you will likely desire, guests can avail themselves of a lobster roll at The Lobster Shack at Two Lights.
Thanks to its seasonal, warmer-months-only time window, guests will love ordering and then enjoying their roll on a picnic table overlooking the Atlantic Ocean (outdoor seating is snatched up fast, so when you actually score a seat, you can be super jazzed). Locals and visitors all line up for The Lobster Shack at Two Lights, and a big reason why is thanks to its fresh-off-the-boat lobster. The simplicity of the roll here is also appreciated, especially among the Maine purists, who love that this shack only dresses its rolls with mayo or butter.
While it may be touristy, this is absolutely a go-to for authentic, Maine flavor. Seriously, if you are wanting a quintessential coastal Maine experience, head to The Lobster Shack at Two Lights once its new season rolls around.
(207) 799-1677
225 Two Lights Rd, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107
10. Portland Lobster Co.
If you are seeking a Portland lobster roll that comes from an establishment right in the middle of it all, head to Portland Lobster Co. This seasonal, local mainstay is dockside dining at its best, tucked right on the waters edge on humming Commercial Street. It's specifically that waterside vibe that makes diners swoon, with many mentioning the harbor views that really elevate the ambiance. Add to that live music and some of the freshest seafood around, and you have a winning combination.
Guests can stroll up and order at the counter, then claim a seat that offers wide-reaching views of Portland Harbor. Portland Lobster Co. also keeps its lobster roll classic, placing fresh-picked meat from a whole pound lobster, then brushing it with butter before tucking it inside a toasted, buttered roll with a lemon wedge on the side.
Beyond the amazing taste of the lobster roll, Portland Lobster Co. gives patrons one more reason to love it. The restaurant is a proud supporter of local sourcing, committed to taking that route whenever possible. Local outlets regularly list the company as being among the area's top lobster roll destinations, and that, plus the waterfront seating and good vibes, is a winning combo.
(207) 775-2112
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
11. Abel's Lobster
Making magic on Maine's Mount Desert Island, Abel's Lobster is a seasonal delight. The property is sweepingly picturesque, offering diners views overlooking spectacular Somes Sound. This historic waterside restaurant has been delivering guests locally sourced seafood for decades, and it is known for its unique way of taking the traditional classics and giving them a contemporary flair. Guests here can enjoy their meal inside or outside, which is ideal for those stopping by after a nearby shore or trail adventure.
The Maine lobster roll served at Abel's is a show-stopping feat, pairing five ounces of handpicked Northeast Harbor lobster with a toasted, buttery, brioche bun. Add to that a fine finishing of lemon chive aioli, and that's one home run hit.
Foodie publications have noted that no Maine trip feels complete without a stop here, and other luxury travel publications regularly recommend Abel's as a must-visit, too, especially when visiting Acadia National Park. The menu here spans beyond lobster rolls to include other lobster-centric dishes (think lobster bisque topped with crispy leek and chives). Even the cocktails get on board with the seafood theme, thanks to inventive sips like a martini made with lobster-infused port.
(207) 276-8221
13 Abels Ln, Mount Desert, ME 04660
12. Twelve
We have shared some amazing lobster rolls, but none may be quite as unique or as elevated as that of Twelve restaurant in Portland, Maine. Perched on the city's idyllic waterside, tucked inside a lovingly restored building, Twelve takes the classic lobster roll beloved by so many and gives it a stunning twist. It is an upscale restaurant, so elevation is par for the course, and its seasonal prix fixe and à la carte menus are dynamite. In fact, Vogue named Twelve among its most anticipated openings in 2022, and The New York Times later included it among its 50 favorite restaurants nationwide.
High praise indeed, but you will understand it once you hear what Twelve's signature lobster roll consists of. To begin with, the high-end eatery swaps out the traditional bun with a croissant. That in itself is intriguing. Then, Twelve fills that croissant with warm Maine lobster. We've heard of croissants being swapped for regular bread in a holiday stuffing, but this takes the cake.
Available à la carte or as a $20 upgrade on the prix fixe menu, this brilliant idea can be attributed to the genius of pastry chef Georgia Macon, a Le Cordon Bleu Paris graduate and Tartine alum. What has resulted in this croissant sorcery is a flaky, buttery vehicle that elevates every bite.
(207) 910-7400
115 Thames St, Portland, ME 04101
Methodology
Did you know that Maine was once the official state of the lobster roll for a time? It is very interesting how a state's "official food" is chosen. For this best of Maine lobster roll list, we looked to professional food critics and established restaurant reviewers over recycled listicles. Our research focused on trusted publications, regional dining experts, and nationally recognized food writers who routinely evaluate Maine's seafood scene. We looked for reviews that focused on everything from consistency in lobster quality to preparation, value, and overall dining experience. The result is this collection of 12 Maine establishments that serve lobster rolls that stand out as something special.