Forget Fiestaware And Le Creuset: This Kitchenware Brand Is The Ultimate Thrift Store Find

Whether you're trying to live more sustainably or just want your dishes to remind you of mornings at grandma's house, thrifting a good dinnerware piece is always a win. If you've been overlooking vintage Corning Ware for other brands, you're probably missing out on a solid addition to your kitchen rotation. Corning Ware made over 750 million varieties of casserole dishes, Dutch ovens, teapots, loaf pans, soufflé dishes, and more. And until 2000, Corning Ware was made with Pyroceram, a durable ceramic-glass invented in 1953 by Stanley Donald Stookey. What makes Pyroceram so remarkable is that it can withstand temperature changes of up to 840 degrees Fahrenheit and not succumb to cracking or shattering from thermal shock. This made the material perfect for oven and stovetop use.

Corning Ware continued producing Pyroceram pieces until the late '90s, when the company was sold and became CorningWare (one word instead of two). There are a few ways to tell whether you've got a Pyroceram piece. The easiest way to tell is to check for a stamp. Pre-1998 pieces will be stamped with the words "Corning Ware" and "Made in the USA." Another, albeit more research-intensive method, is to check the pattern name and production number. This will tell you when the piece was manufactured. You can use websites like CorningWare411 as a reference guide. If you sell thrifted goods or are simply cleaning out old belongings, there's even a chance you might have some vintage dishware that could be worth big bucks. But with Corning Ware, you have to know what to keep an eye out for.