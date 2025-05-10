The Nasty Reason You Should Throw Out All Your Cracked Dishes

It's highly likely that if you check your kitchen, you'll find a cracked plate or a chipped mug in there. You probably still use them, too. Life happens, and whether you're prone to dropping things or just have a habit of loading the dishwasher incorrectly, it's easy to end up with damaged dishes.

Here's the thing — from a safety perspective, you should be throwing any cracked dishes or mugs out, or at the very least, not eating or drinking from them. This is because cracks and chips are a great place for potentially harmful bacteria to thrive, and these small crevices are almost impossible to properly wash.

Every time you eat off of your damaged dish, there's a chance you're ingesting this bacteria. What's worse is the more you use a chipped or cracked dish, the more damaged it tends to get, giving the bacteria more room for growth. And, once a dish is damaged, there's a higher likelihood of the dish breaking on you completely. Even if it doesn't break, there's a decent chance of injuring yourself on a chipped dish or mug. Thanks to all these risks, continuing to use a cracked dish or mug just isn't worth it.