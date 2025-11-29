The Vintage Jars You Should Never Leave Behind At The Thrift Store
Next time you're wandering through a thrift shop or secondhand store, you might want to step away from the vintage dresses to look at kitchen items. There are numerous treasures you might find there, including vintage glassware. One that might easily slip past you is a jar with an orange rim around the top with metal clamps attached. You might notice a logo pressed into the glass that features a roundish strawberry with the word "Weck" in the middle. These jars may look unassuming, but you should snatch up this vintage glassware when thrifting every time.
Weck jars, as they're known, may appear old-fashioned, given that the Weck jar company has been around for well over 100 years, having been founded in 1900. While it's still in operation today, some of the older jars still work incredibly well for canning, airtight storage, and decoration. Inventor Rudolph Rempel sold the jar plans to Johann Carl Weck, who gradually improved them over the years while manufacturing them in Germany. The jars were exported to other countries in 1902, so Weck jars you find while antiquing could be over a century in age. But beyond being a fun part of food history, there's a good reason why they're a useful part of any cook's collection.
Weck jars are still a kitchen treasure
Even Martha Stewart has items she looks for in secondhand shops. That's because you can find items, including Weck jars, at surprisingly low prices. People love these storage jars, but their cost is too much for many. Modern-day Weck jars can sell for upwards of $25 for a set, depending on the size. However, many jars bought secondhand will ask half that price or even lower. With that in mind, the value you're getting for the price if you find these jars in thrift stores is well worth it.
Beyond the monetary factor, they are easy and effective to use, especially for canning. For more than a century, the method has stayed pretty much the same. You'll use a heated water bath process with just a few small alterations. First, sterilize all components of the jar by placing the jar and lid in boiling water. You'll also want to add the rubber ring, so the rubber has a chance to soften. Put whatever you want to store into the jar, then press the lid (with the seal attached) down on top. Use the metal clamps to hold it all shut. Process it by boiling according to your recipe time, then remove it from the hot water, being careful not to burn yourself. Rest the jar, and when it has sealed properly, the tab on the side of the orange seal should point down, letting you know your canning has been a success.
After that, remove the clamps and store in dark, cool conditions. The clamps may seem easy to misplace, but you can buy them in bulk to avoid future frustrations. Weck lids, jars, and even seals are completely reusable, unlike many other metal-lidded jars.
Weck jars come in many useful shapes and sizes
If the orange seal is missing, identifying a Weck jar can be difficult because they don't all look the same. You can find them in the form of juice carafes with sealable lids, round bowls for refrigeration storage, and small spice jars. Some may be sold with wooden or cork lids rather than the usual sealable glass one, for a more artsy deco look. You may be able to find some large Weck jars that are almost a quart in volume. What most of them have in common is some sort of raised or indented maker's mark, so look for the strawberry logo when you're on the hunt.
If you're worried about the orange rubber seal being dry and cracked on ones found while thrifting, fear not. The modern Weck site sells replacement seals in numerous sizes, so you can revitalize your antique find with ease. They also sell other accessories, such as jar holders and funnels, for those who enjoy canning fruits, veggies, and preserves. You can even get complete replacement lids for all jar types if you happen to spy an open one with no topper in sight. And if you just inherited your grandma's China and glassware, hang onto any Weck jars you happen to find.