The Vintage Jars You Should Never Leave Behind At The Thrift Store

Even Martha Stewart has items she looks for in secondhand shops. That's because you can find items, including Weck jars, at surprisingly low prices. People love these storage jars, but their cost is too much for many. Modern-day Weck jars can sell for upwards of $25 for a set, depending on the size. However, many jars bought secondhand will ask half that price or even lower. With that in mind, the value you're getting for the price if you find these jars in thrift stores is well worth it.

Beyond the monetary factor, they are easy and effective to use, especially for canning. For more than a century, the method has stayed pretty much the same. You'll use a heated water bath process with just a few small alterations. First, sterilize all components of the jar by placing the jar and lid in boiling water. You'll also want to add the rubber ring, so the rubber has a chance to soften. Put whatever you want to store into the jar, then press the lid (with the seal attached) down on top. Use the metal clamps to hold it all shut. Process it by boiling according to your recipe time, then remove it from the hot water, being careful not to burn yourself. Rest the jar, and when it has sealed properly, the tab on the side of the orange seal should point down, letting you know your canning has been a success.

After that, remove the clamps and store in dark, cool conditions. The clamps may seem easy to misplace, but you can buy them in bulk to avoid future frustrations. Weck lids, jars, and even seals are completely reusable, unlike many other metal-lidded jars.