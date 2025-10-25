The Kitchen Item Martha Stewart Wants You To Buy At Thrift Stores
More than her amazing cooking, baking, and gardening skills, Martha Stewart's also known for being resourceful and organized. She likes hanging her pots and pans in the kitchen for easy access and storage. The celebrity homemaker also uses mason jars to store her pantry essentials, including flour and dried beans, although, in the past, she liked using them to pack an entire picnic. Interestingly, Stewart doesn't believe that storage solutions for the kitchen — or any room in the house, for that matter — should always be bought brand new. On her farm in Bedford, New York, for instance, she prefers to keep her cooking utensils in vintage crocks.
"Vintage and antique crocks can be used to hold utensils on the counter. These strong, large jars are durable and easy to keep clean," she wrote on her eponymous blog. For someone who believes having an organized space boosts productivity and minimizes stress, it makes sense that Stewart turns to these stoneware pieces for storage solutions. Crocks are typically heavy and sturdy. Plus, many are large enough to accommodate a number of kitchen items, from eating utensils to spatulas and whatnot. Many of them are also stylish, featuring simple yet elegant painted designs and patterns, which help beautify the kitchen.
Giving new purpose to ancient stoneware pieces
In the past, crocks were only central to food preservation. Ancient peoples used them for picking and fermenting vegetables, curing meats, and even storing cooking staples like lard, milk, and butter. Some of the containers were also used to hold cider, beer, and homemade wine. Their thick walls and watertight lids were effective in keeping pests out and ensuring the ingredients stayed fresh for longer. Today, homeowners utilize more modern storage solutions for these purposes, especially when setting up the items for their first home kitchen. So, it's good to know that Martha Stewart is giving new life to these precious stoneware pieces.
However, while Stewart's hack primarily repurposes antique crocks as utensil holders, there are many other ways to utilize these ancient pots for the modern home. Outside the kitchen, they can be used for creative storage and decor. A large crock can double as an umbrella stand by the entryway or wood storage by the fireplace. Small- to medium-sized ones can serve as rustic planters for indoor greenery. They can also be turned into vases or vessels for floral arrangements. In the home office, tiny crocks can become stylish containers for art supplies, pens, and other writing tools.
Where to find vintage crocks for your home
If Martha Stewart's storage suggestion has convinced you to give vintage crocks a try, the good news is you don't have to look too far to find one. Your local thrift stores and consignment shops may have them on display. Estate sales and flea markets may also carry crocks in a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs. What's good about heading to these stores is that you can personally inspect each item, ensuring that even though the stoneware pieces available may have been around for decades, they are still in good condition and free of cracks or damage.
If you prefer to shop online, visit Facebook Marketplace to check out items that are within your reach. The platform lets you filter through items by proximity, so you have the option to meet up with the seller for a physical inspection. You can also shop for crocks on eBay and Etsy, where sellers usually provide detailed photos and notes about the age and condition of the items. If you have the budget, specialty retailers such as Chairish and Doc's Crocks curate collections of antique stoneware for serious collectors or design enthusiasts. While some of their items may be rare or decorative pieces not suited for utensil storage, they do have plenty of practical options available that may match what you're looking for.