The Kitchen Item Martha Stewart Wants You To Buy At Thrift Stores

More than her amazing cooking, baking, and gardening skills, Martha Stewart's also known for being resourceful and organized. She likes hanging her pots and pans in the kitchen for easy access and storage. The celebrity homemaker also uses mason jars to store her pantry essentials, including flour and dried beans, although, in the past, she liked using them to pack an entire picnic. Interestingly, Stewart doesn't believe that storage solutions for the kitchen — or any room in the house, for that matter — should always be bought brand new. On her farm in Bedford, New York, for instance, she prefers to keep her cooking utensils in vintage crocks.

"Vintage and antique crocks can be used to hold utensils on the counter. These strong, large jars are durable and easy to keep clean," she wrote on her eponymous blog. For someone who believes having an organized space boosts productivity and minimizes stress, it makes sense that Stewart turns to these stoneware pieces for storage solutions. Crocks are typically heavy and sturdy. Plus, many are large enough to accommodate a number of kitchen items, from eating utensils to spatulas and whatnot. Many of them are also stylish, featuring simple yet elegant painted designs and patterns, which help beautify the kitchen.