The Downside Of Hanging Pots Like Martha Stewart

"I saw Martha Stewart hanging pots in her kitchen, so I want to hang pots in my kitchen," many home cooks have mused. But if you're considering emulating the entertaining mogul's iconic hanging pot kitchenscape, (or the pungent retro sandwich Martha Stewart ate as a child) you might want to think twice. While it may look aesthetically pleasing and convenient for Stewart, it might not be as practical for others. If you don't have Stewart's luxury copper cookware — or even coordinating cookware that's well-maintained — your hanging pot display probably won't be as visually appealing. Additionally, you may need to install a hanging apparatus from your ceiling or wall, which isn't always the most affordable organization hack for the average household. Oh, and by the way, this installation will need regular cleaning, as well.

Unlike cookware that's stowed away in kitchen cabinets, hanging pots and pans are exposed to whatever the open air may bring. From household dust, to food or grease splatters, to the occasional fly that may sneak its way inside, extra cleaning will be required whether your cookware is merely for looks, or you're using it to actually cook. With so many disadvantages, it's easy to wonder if hanging a cookware collection is even worth the effort. Still, the answer might be yes — but it depends.