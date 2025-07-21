The Downside Of Hanging Pots Like Martha Stewart
"I saw Martha Stewart hanging pots in her kitchen, so I want to hang pots in my kitchen," many home cooks have mused. But if you're considering emulating the entertaining mogul's iconic hanging pot kitchenscape, (or the pungent retro sandwich Martha Stewart ate as a child) you might want to think twice. While it may look aesthetically pleasing and convenient for Stewart, it might not be as practical for others. If you don't have Stewart's luxury copper cookware — or even coordinating cookware that's well-maintained — your hanging pot display probably won't be as visually appealing. Additionally, you may need to install a hanging apparatus from your ceiling or wall, which isn't always the most affordable organization hack for the average household. Oh, and by the way, this installation will need regular cleaning, as well.
Unlike cookware that's stowed away in kitchen cabinets, hanging pots and pans are exposed to whatever the open air may bring. From household dust, to food or grease splatters, to the occasional fly that may sneak its way inside, extra cleaning will be required whether your cookware is merely for looks, or you're using it to actually cook. With so many disadvantages, it's easy to wonder if hanging a cookware collection is even worth the effort. Still, the answer might be yes — but it depends.
The benefits versus the drawbacks of hanging pots
Hanging cookware offers several advantages, especially for avid cooks who prepare most of their meals at home. It simplifies maintenance since the time between hanging and using the cookware is short, and each piece is conveniently located within reach. Even if you don't frequently use your cookware, hanging it prevents potential scratches caused by the slight movements of pieces stacked tightly in a cabinet. (Maybe it's time to throw out your scratched up non-stick pans anyway.) These benefits could also explain why Martha Stewart has maintained her hanging collection of quality pots and pans since the 1970s when she ran her at-home catering business.
Nowadays, since Stewart is the G.O.A.T of the cooking entertainment industry — and a multi-millionaire — she likely has a team to maintain the cleanliness of her hanging pots. But even if you're on a budget, regularly cleaning the pots, pans, and the rack holding them will keep them looking their best. Additionally, when taking a pot or pan down to cook, make sure to always give it a quick wash with warm soapy water and a soft sponge or dish cloth.
If your pots and pans exist purely to get the job done, but you're looking to maximize the design of your kitchen space, there are plenty of other avenues to explore that offer just as much, if not more, kitchen convenience than a hanging pot display might. (You can start by removing these things from your kitchen counters.) Whatever your budget, there's storage inspiration to suit every home cook's favorite cookware.