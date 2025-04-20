It's Past Time To Remove These Things From Your Kitchen Counters

Growing up, I remember walking past a bread machine that sat atop our kitchen counter. For years, I didn't know what the heck that apparatus was because it never got used. I'm sure many people have experienced something similar and, like myself, were lead to believe kitchen counters were meant for storage! Truth be told, kitchen counters are supposed to be an open space where we can prepare food without feeling crowded. If an item on your counter isn't being used every single day and is only taking up precious real estate, you may want to consider storing it elsewhere. Your kitchen counters are begging for the barely used appliances, row of dusty cookbooks, and stack of mail to be evicted.

Appliances are the biggest offenders because they tend to take up more space than other items. Air fryers, for example, (also known as small spaceships) are better off stored in a cabinet. Once you're ready to use it, all you have to do is pull it out, plug it in, and then safely return it to its new home after you're finished with it. This principle also applies to other small appliances that are used only infrequently, including blenders, food processors, stand-mixers, pressure cookers, and bread machines. There's a nasty reason you may want to ditch your knife block too.