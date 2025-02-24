The Only Type Of Coupon Trader Joe's Accepts

The Trader Joe's no-coupon policy is so well known that it became a joke on the television series "American Dad" in 2024. But in reality, you can use one specific type of coupon at the grocery store chain. Even a newbie visiting Trader Joe's knows the chain is famous for carrying brands that are hyperlocal and hard to find elsewhere — along with those unbeatable Trader Joe's snacks. Let's start with those Clif bars. If, for example, Clif bar parent company Mondeléz International generates a coupon for the energy bars, Trader Joe's will honor that manufacturer's coupon. Of course, Trader Joe's carries very few national brands, so don't expect to find many coupons that you can use in the store.

Trader Joe's functions a lot like Costco in the way it creates low prices by partnering with national brands to manufacture house-branded products for its shelves. Although Trader Joe's is silent on those partnerships, a few of those relationships have come to light. A 2016 recall targeted Wonderful brand pistachios as well as Trader Joe's pistachios. The recall was for products produced by Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC, which simultaneously alerted the public that Wonderful also partnered with Trader Joe's. Another recall of Naked Juice products made by Pepsi Co. in 2008 revealed the company's partnership with Trader Joe's brand protein smoothies.