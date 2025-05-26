The Vintage Dishware That Could Be Worth Big Bucks

Collecting has always been a popular pastime with endless possibilities and one very prominent downside. The more people who collect a particular item, the higher the cost usually goes, and before you know it, there's a $1,000 Trader Joe's Mini Tote for sale on the internet. Many collectors are on the hunt for vintage items like the captivatingly vibrant Fiesta dinnerware sets. Those looking to start or complete a Fiesta set should expect to pay a high dollar amount for each piece, given that it's in good condition. A Covered Onion Soup bowl in excellent condition may cost anywhere from $1,500 to $9,000, depending on color. Add an additional 20% price if this item is an early, marked, flat-bottom piece.

While there are plenty of less expensive pieces available online as well, it all depends on what you're collecting. Reddit users have reported purchasing rather large multi-color sets of Fiestaware for $1,000, which is a far cry from a $9,000 soup dish. Some just adore the style and durability of Fiestaware, while others want a piece of history. The line was introduced by the Homer Laughlin China Company and designed by Frederick Hurten Rhead in 1936. The new dinnerware was so successful that by year two of production, the number of pieces made had already exceeded one million. Fiesta is still going strong and creating new pieces today, but if vintage is what you're after, there are a few things to keep in mind while you're on the hunt.