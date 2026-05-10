The Old-School 'Royal' Casserole That Only Texans Will Remember

When my mom would pick me up from school but had to to swing by the supermarket on the way home, she knew I'd need a snack to tide me over. Often that was something like an apple or half a peanut butter sandwich that I'd munch on in the car. Other times, when I was particularly fortunate and she was short on time, I'd get to pick something from the store. My choice was always King Ranch from the hot foods section at the H-E-B deli.

The lightly browned, cheese-covered casserole was scooped from a metal hotel pan into a small styrofoam side cup, smacked with a printed-out label, and handed over the counter along with a plastic spoon. Trailing behind as my mom pushed the cart, I savored each spoonful of the creamy mixture like it was the sweetest ice cream. Ask any Texan and they'll tell you that there's just nothing like the combination of chicken, chile peppers, corn tortillas, melted cheese, and savory sauce in the state's most legendary casserole.

For those who are unfamiliar (and I'm personally sorry about that), this casserole has nothing to do with a royal court or ranch dressing — it's actually named for King Ranch. Founded by Richard King in the late 1800s, the sprawling 825,000-acre South Texas ranch is known for cattle, horse breeding, and oil. The casserole — despite its namesake — has nothing to do with said ranch, either. It's just a catchy name for a must-try Texas food everyone should eat at least once.