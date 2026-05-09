The Outdated Ordering Method That Sends Out Red Flags For Bartenders

Have you ever heard the phrase "a finger of whiskey"? Maybe you have older relatives who call it that offhand, or maybe it showed up in a Western movie. That doesn't mean you should try asking for it in a bar, though. Bartenders hate it when you do these things, and getting picky or weird about the strength of the drink you're ordering is a very common one. We spoke to Yu Jiang Zhao, the founder of Kobayashi Bar, about why a bartender might give you a confused or sour face if you asked for two fingers of whiskey.

"[Fingers] is an old tradition dating back to pre-Prohibition era and surviving until after the standardized pours were introduced," Zhao said. "Ordering 'two fingers' used to imply that two fingers should be raised toward the glass to show how high the bartender should pour the drink." Back in the day at your local speakeasy or saloon, the bartender had no fancy measuring tools, and would simply hold his fingers sideways against the glass to measure while he poured. He continued to pour whiskey until the liquor lined up with either one or two fingers. Even if a modern bartender has heard of fingers — plenty may have, but you can hardly fault them if not — they'll still see you as pretentious or old-fashioned.