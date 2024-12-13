The Oldest Bourbon Distillery In The World Belongs To An Iconic Brand

Bourbon is officially an American spirit, with roots going all the way back to the nation's infancy. In 1964, the U.S. Senate declared bourbon to be "a distinctive product of the United States," meaning legally, bourbon is only considered official if it's distilled in America and follows strict regulations, like barrel aging. Even non-alcoholic bourbon adheres to these standards. So, it's no surprise that the world's oldest bourbon distillery is found in the United States and that it belongs to one of the biggest names in the industry: Maker's Mark.

Before Maker's Mark, the Samuels family had distilled bourbon since 1779. However, they did not start producing bourbon commercially until they bought the Burks Spring brand's flagship distillery in 1953 and officially opened it the following year. The distillery had been vacant since 1919 when it was forced to close during Prohibition.

Margie Samuels had to differentiate this new-to-them distillery from the Samuels family name, as its rights had been sold. She landed on the new name thanks to her hobby of collecting English pewter pieces that were stamped with a manufacturer's designation — or a "maker's mark."