How Many Shots Are In A Handle Of Liquor?
If you're buying hard alcohol at the liquor store, you already know that bottle sizes can vary quite a bit. You start from a miniature (or nip), which is a single serving of 1.7 ounces, and move up to quarter pint, half pint, pint, and then a standard bottle, known as a fifth, or 750 ml of booze. But sometimes you need something a lot bigger — so you skip the one liter bottle and reach for the 1.75 liter one, also known as a handle.
A 1.75 liter bottle is typically the largest kind you see at most grocery and liquor stores, and if you're buying one, it's good to know just how much alcohol is contained therein, in case you're serving a crowd. If you're dissecting a handle by a standard shot size (which is 1.5 ounces), you'll find that each 1.75 liter bottle contains just about 40 shots of liquor in it. That's a lot of the hard stuff to either replenish your bar cart with, or to serve to people attending your party.
Shot glasses can vary in size
What can get a little confusing, though, is that shot glasses can come in varying sizes. The most common size is 1.5 ounces, but you can find glassware or disposable shot cups that range anywhere from one ounce all the way up to three. So it's in your best interest to know which shot glass size you need for which purposes — from casual drinking (including jello shots), to tossing the occasional shot back between beers, or just going hard in the paint with double pours.
But be mindful of what you're drinking, too; not all spirits are created equal, and overproofed spirits can whoop you if you're not paying attention to their high octane nature (let's not forget about the strongest alcohol out there), so as an advocate for reasonable drinking, I suggest that might be best to know your tolerance before you crack open that party handle.