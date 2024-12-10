How Many Shots Are In A Handle Of Liquor?

If you're buying hard alcohol at the liquor store, you already know that bottle sizes can vary quite a bit. You start from a miniature (or nip), which is a single serving of 1.7 ounces, and move up to quarter pint, half pint, pint, and then a standard bottle, known as a fifth, or 750 ml of booze. But sometimes you need something a lot bigger — so you skip the one liter bottle and reach for the 1.75 liter one, also known as a handle.

A 1.75 liter bottle is typically the largest kind you see at most grocery and liquor stores, and if you're buying one, it's good to know just how much alcohol is contained therein, in case you're serving a crowd. If you're dissecting a handle by a standard shot size (which is 1.5 ounces), you'll find that each 1.75 liter bottle contains just about 40 shots of liquor in it. That's a lot of the hard stuff to either replenish your bar cart with, or to serve to people attending your party.