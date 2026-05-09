The Right Way To Reheat Olive Garden's Doughnuts Back To Perfection

What's the best way to cap off a visit to Olive Garden? If your answer is "squabbling over the bill," you're not only wrong but might also need a priority check-up. The correct response is a plate of Warm Italian Doughnuts, one of the Italian restaurant chain's signature desserts. Analogous to the fritter-like zeppole — a real Italian doughnut (and New Jersey tradition) — Olive Garden's pillow-shaped fried desserts have a toasty-warm exterior dusted with vanilla sugar and come with raspberry or chocolate sauce for dipping. They top many a list of favorite Olive Garden desserts, but that experience often doesn't translate when they're taken to go and eaten later. Thankfully, there are several ways to revive Olive Garden's Warm Italian Doughnuts.

Standard-issue doughnuts, the Olive Garden variety, and zeppole alike should be enjoyed warm and, ideally, fresh from the fryer. You can certainly eat them cold a day after purchase, but they'll lack that just-made flavor. Reheating them is a tricky proposition: Frying stale doughnuts in oil is a delicious way to revive them, but that won't work with a more delicate item like zeppole. As one Facebook poster observed, "[You can] fry them up only one time ... they would become like golfballs."

One of the easiest ways to reheat Olive Garden's Warm Italian Doughnuts is with an air fryer. There are dozens of TikTok videos devoted to the subject, almost all of which are a variation on the following method. Simply preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, arrange the doughnuts in a single layer, and heat for three to five minutes, then consume the finished desserts with minimal restraint and great enjoyment.