How To Tell If A Cast Iron Pan Is Properly Seasoned
Cast iron pans have many benefits that make the extra work involved with their maintenance worth it, but this classic piece of cookware is well and truly intimidating for people who don't understand how to care for the material. The primary thing you need to know about cast iron cookware is how to season it, and part of that is being able to tell when the pan is actually seasoned. We spoke to Jordan Burdey, the founder of Cookware Care, to learn what to look for.
According to Burdey, most people first look at the color, which he said they generally correctly assume should be a dark black, but he also noted that a freshly applied layer of seasoning can be brown, bronze, or even sometimes green. So while color is a good visual indicator, it's not as precise as it could be — which means there are better indications to take note of. There were two tests that Burdey recommended using to see whether the seasoning has been properly applied: the water test and the paper towel test.
For the water test, once you think the seasoning is done and the pan has cooled down, you'll want to fill it with water from the faucet. "When you empty it out, you should see the water readily bead up and not 'soak' the surface of the cookware," Burdey explained. "It should be easy to dry with a towel as well and not linger."
The water test and the paper towel test should both be used to check cast iron seasoning
The paper towel test is just as easy and can be done right after you've finished with the water test. "Heat your cast iron on the stove after washing and drying it completely," Jordan Burdey explained. "Apply a small amount of oil to the surface of the cast iron, and with a paper towel, spread it throughout the surface of the cookware. The oil will soak into the cookware surface, and as you wipe it all up/around, you should not see any black/brown staining on the paper towel or flakes."
These two tests will ideally be performed in tandem with each other because they are checking for two different things. The water test is assuring that the layer of seasoning is actually protecting the cast iron material beneath it from moisture (which can cause rusting and other problems), while the paper towel test is double-checking that the seasoning isn't going to simply fall off the second you touch it.
Burdey recommended seasoning cast iron every three months or so, but the easiest way to keep cast iron seasoned is to simply keep cooking with it. If you do these tests and discover the cast iron pan isn't properly seasoned, Burdey recommended starting the seasoning process over from scratch. Make sure you're cleaning cast iron properly (Bobby Flay's method is good). That way you aren't accidentally removing the seasoning before you're ready to reapply.