How To Tell If A Cast Iron Pan Is Properly Seasoned

Cast iron pans have many benefits that make the extra work involved with their maintenance worth it, but this classic piece of cookware is well and truly intimidating for people who don't understand how to care for the material. The primary thing you need to know about cast iron cookware is how to season it, and part of that is being able to tell when the pan is actually seasoned. We spoke to Jordan Burdey, the founder of Cookware Care, to learn what to look for.

According to Burdey, most people first look at the color, which he said they generally correctly assume should be a dark black, but he also noted that a freshly applied layer of seasoning can be brown, bronze, or even sometimes green. So while color is a good visual indicator, it's not as precise as it could be — which means there are better indications to take note of. There were two tests that Burdey recommended using to see whether the seasoning has been properly applied: the water test and the paper towel test.

For the water test, once you think the seasoning is done and the pan has cooled down, you'll want to fill it with water from the faucet. "When you empty it out, you should see the water readily bead up and not 'soak' the surface of the cookware," Burdey explained. "It should be easy to dry with a towel as well and not linger."