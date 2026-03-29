The Best Way To Clean Cast Iron, According To Bobby Flay
Whereas many people regard the proper way to perform certain kitchen tasks as unshakeable wisdom, acclaimed celebrity chef Bobby Flay often throws convention out the window with his nonconformist takes. Between washing chicken before cooking it and opting to toss rice right into the pot without first rinsing it, some of his culinary practices can seem a bit off-the-wall. However, while not without its controversy, his advice for the best way to clean cast iron pans is significantly less contentious.
According to Flay, soap doesn't touch his cast iron skillet when it needs to be cleaned. In an interview with Food Network posted on YouTube, he emphasized that he prioritizes what he deems a more important aspect of caring for cast iron. He said, "If I need to wash it out, I just make sure that it's bone dry."
There are all kinds of recommendations about how to best clean cast iron, and some swear by using soap and hot water. No matter what method is used, Flay's cleaning advice rings true. Just as giving cast iron pans an extended soak is a kitchen no-no, allowing moisture to linger in the pan after cleaning it is a sure-fire way to find rust tainting your kitchen equipment the next time you want to cook up a culinary triumph. And frankly, his aversion to using soap to clean cast iron could be valid.
Using soap to clean cast iron pans can affect the taste of your food
Although many people ignore Bobby Flay's professional advice without ever experiencing problems with their cookware, there is a case to be made for not using soap to clean cast iron pans. Some people claim that Dawn or a similar product can stain the surface with residue that will make your next meal taste off. The old concern about soap ruining a cast iron pan's seasoning is outdated, as modern dish soap is relatively mild compared to the lye and vinegar concoctions of the past which had a well-deserved reputation for damaging cast iron's delicate finish. But the flavor of your cuisine could be compromised.
If that's something you'd rather not chance, a couple tablespoons of salt and a non-abrasive scrub brush should be able to tackle a particularly dirty cast iron pan. A gentle cleaning utensil is key, though, as you otherwise risk stripping away the seasoning on the pan which is what allows it to work as well as it does. The well-being of a cast iron pan is dependent on avoiding abrasive scrubbing tools like steel wool when removing stuck-on grime (and, of course, making sure the pan is completely dry after it's been washed).
Should you get too aggressive with harsh cleaning agents or heavy duty scrubbers and wind up tarnishing the cast iron's seasoning, don't panic. According to Flay, it can easily be restored by rubbing in some canola oil and putting it in a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven for three or four hours. The seasoning will be back in all its glory, ready for your next attempt at an exceptional meal.