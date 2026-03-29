The Best Way To Clean Cast Iron, According To Bobby Flay

Whereas many people regard the proper way to perform certain kitchen tasks as unshakeable wisdom, acclaimed celebrity chef Bobby Flay often throws convention out the window with his nonconformist takes. Between washing chicken before cooking it and opting to toss rice right into the pot without first rinsing it, some of his culinary practices can seem a bit off-the-wall. However, while not without its controversy, his advice for the best way to clean cast iron pans is significantly less contentious.

According to Flay, soap doesn't touch his cast iron skillet when it needs to be cleaned. In an interview with Food Network posted on YouTube, he emphasized that he prioritizes what he deems a more important aspect of caring for cast iron. He said, "If I need to wash it out, I just make sure that it's bone dry."

There are all kinds of recommendations about how to best clean cast iron, and some swear by using soap and hot water. No matter what method is used, Flay's cleaning advice rings true. Just as giving cast iron pans an extended soak is a kitchen no-no, allowing moisture to linger in the pan after cleaning it is a sure-fire way to find rust tainting your kitchen equipment the next time you want to cook up a culinary triumph. And frankly, his aversion to using soap to clean cast iron could be valid.