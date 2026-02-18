Bobby Flay Controversially Skips This Crucial Step When He Cooks Rice

At this point, celebrity chef Bobby Flay needs no introduction. His takes on Southwestern cuisine propelled him into the spotlight years ago, and his expertise in cooking extends to everything from dishes like chili to breakfast staples like French toast. And as with any chef, he has some unique approaches when it comes to preparing certain ingredients. On an Instagram video by Food Network some years back, Flay admitted to leaving out a certain step that most people take as gospel when it comes to preparing rice.

In the video, Flay stated that he doesn't wash his rice before he cooks it. It's accepted by many that it's necessary to rinse your rice prior to cooking, as it removes excess starches on the grains which allows them to become fluffy later. This general practice isn't limited to cuisine types; people across the world tend to rinse their rice for that very reason (though you should avoid this step with risotto, as the extra starch helps create that creamy consistency). So his approach is more unconventional than you'd think. But some of his rice recipes also celebrate a particular texture that many do not, which might help explain his thinking.