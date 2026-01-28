Why Rice Cookers Work So Much Better Than A Stovetop

If you've ever tried making rice on a stovetop, you know it takes a bit of practice before you nail the process. Thankfully, we all know there's a better tool to cook with. A rice cooker will yield perfect rice every single time, but even if it seems like these things are powered by magic, they aren't. We wanted to know more about how a rice cooker works, so we spoke to Lynne Just, the manager of the consumer test kitchen at Hamilton Beach, about why a rice cooker is so good at its one task and the best way to cook rice in it.

"Rice cookers employ fuzzy logic technology, making them adaptable to cooking a variety of rice perfectly every time," Just explains. "They take the guesswork out of cooking not only rice, but a variety of other foods such as quinoa, barley, farro, and oatmeal." She does note that you can't just toss rice and water in there and expect it to come out right, however. "It is important to follow the guidelines in the rice cookers' user manual to achieve the optimal result. These guidelines are developed for each specific rice cooker."