Why Soaking A Cast Iron Pan Is A Major No-No
A cast iron pan is classic, rugged, and timeless, and it has a way of making you feel like a serious cook. Some say it even makes food taste better, thanks to its ability to retain heat and the crucial film of oils in the seasoning. With promises of perfectly seared steaks, you might buy one to level up your cooking game.
But here's the thing: Many people get excited by the cool factor of a cast iron pan without realizing it needs special care. They treat it like any other pan — letting it soak in the sink or scrubbing it with soap. That's when problems start to pop up. Soaking your cast iron invites moisture to seep into the metal, causing rust to form. Once rust sets in, it can strip away that hard-earned seasoning entirely — this is the layer that makes your pan nonstick. Soap also removes the natural seasoning. While occasionally washing your cast iron skillet with soap is okay, it can weaken the seasoning layer, which also leads to rusting.
If you do end up with rust, don't panic — you can save it! A little ketchup can clean your rusty cast iron pan and restore the surface when left to sit for a few hours. Now that you know the cleaning no-no's, let's focus on how to properly care for your cast iron.
How to clean and care for your cast iron pan the right way
Cleaning your cast iron pan properly is key to keeping it in great condition for years. After cooking, simply rinse it with warm water. You can scrub with coarse salt to remove stubborn bits without damaging the surface. For any food that's really stuck, simmer water in the pan to help loosen it instead of soaking. Then, discard that water and give it another scrub. If necessary, you can use a few drops of neutral dish soap, but only once in a while.
Once clean, it's important to dry your pan immediately. Lingering moisture is harmful to cast iron (and rust's best friend), so it is important to heat it again on the stove to make sure it's completely dry. After drying, rub a small amount of neutral oil onto the surface to help maintain its seasoning and keep it protected.
If you accidentally stripped away the seasoning with too much soap, don't worry — you can re-season it. Just apply a thin layer of oil with a cloth, and bake the pan upside down at 500 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour – placing a sheet pan on a lower rack will catch any oil drips. Once re-seasoned and cool, be sure to store your cast iron in a dry place. Take care of your cast iron, and it'll take care of you with years of delicious meals, like an upside-down cast iron pizza or apple whiskey pandowdy.