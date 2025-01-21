Why Soaking A Cast Iron Pan Is A Major No-No

A cast iron pan is classic, rugged, and timeless, and it has a way of making you feel like a serious cook. Some say it even makes food taste better, thanks to its ability to retain heat and the crucial film of oils in the seasoning. With promises of perfectly seared steaks, you might buy one to level up your cooking game.

But here's the thing: Many people get excited by the cool factor of a cast iron pan without realizing it needs special care. They treat it like any other pan — letting it soak in the sink or scrubbing it with soap. That's when problems start to pop up. Soaking your cast iron invites moisture to seep into the metal, causing rust to form. Once rust sets in, it can strip away that hard-earned seasoning entirely — this is the layer that makes your pan nonstick. Soap also removes the natural seasoning. While occasionally washing your cast iron skillet with soap is okay, it can weaken the seasoning layer, which also leads to rusting.

If you do end up with rust, don't panic — you can save it! A little ketchup can clean your rusty cast iron pan and restore the surface when left to sit for a few hours. Now that you know the cleaning no-no's, let's focus on how to properly care for your cast iron.