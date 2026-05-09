How DoorDashers Deal With Rising Gas Prices

With the United States' and Israel's war with Iran entering its third month and the Strait of Hormuz locked in a strange game of "is it, or is it not open," the price of gasoline has absolutely skyrocketed across the globe. The national average in the United States for a gallon of gasoline has gone from $3.16 this time last year to a brutal $4.48. That's a staggering 40% increase year-over-year on arguably the most pivotal energy source in the world. While the downstream cost increases caused by rising fuel are only just beginning to materialize, DoorDashers are feeling a more immediate impact.

Unless they're driving an electric car (which DoorDash actually gave away as part of a Super Bowl LVIII promotion) or traveling by bicycle, delivery drivers have to keep gas costs top of mind. Whatever they spend at the gas pump directly cuts into their daily wages (and that's on top of the cut DoorDash and Uber Eats take from each meal).

Getting a definitive sense of how this is affecting delivery drivers isn't as straightforward as you might think, since every driver is essentially their own boss and the number of miles each driver logs can vary widely. As there's no office water cooler for these people to gather around, most of the chatter about what DoorDash delivery drivers want happens online. A Reddit post from a month ago asked when delivery drivers were planning on calling it quits. One comment read, "I was doing it for extra cash so I'm pretty much already out with it at almost $4." Another agreed, saying, "I'm going to be looking for a new job soon."