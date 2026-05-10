13 Pizza Chains That Prioritize High Quality Ingredients

You can't really hide what's in a pizza. That's kind of the beautiful thing about it — along with, you know, everything else. Pizza is an open flatbread that has every component on full display in front of you. Pizzas are very much sums of their parts, and it's easy to notice when those parts are a bit subpar.

Thus, in an age where even frozen pizzas are expected to have high-quality ingredients, there seems to be little tolerance for even the biggest pizza chains to go wanting in this department. And though franchises may tout the greatness of their ingredients (see: Papa John's), the reality doesn't always match the marketing.

So, out of the country's many pizzeria companies, which ones actually use the best ingredients and why? Considering that better ingredients also cost more, is it just that these companies care more about the end product? It's hard to say the exact reasons, but one thing is for sure: Using quality ingredients doesn't happen by accident. Take a look at these companies who seem to put that extra touch of attention into constructing their pizzas.