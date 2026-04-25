Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Pizza Topping Is One You Can't Get At Every Parlor
Celebrity Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has more than a few controversial views, and this extends to pizza as well. While he thinks ranch dressing on pizza is like "wallpaper paste," and he abhors the idea of using frozen dough, his favorite topping is a unique Connecticut seafood pizza ingredient – clams.
In a Facebook video with fellow "Next Level Chef" judges, Ramsay shared his affinity for the fresh little bivalves (along with a drizzle of chili) on his pizza. In fact, Ramsay is well known for enjoying this unusual topping. While in Connecticut, he's visited and praised numerous spots known for their classic white clam pies, including Frank Pepe Pizzeria and Sally's Apizza. He also instructed competitors on his show, "Hell's Kitchen," to make pizzas inspired by the Connecticut classic. One lucky cook managed to land a spot on "MasterChef" thanks to the quality of her white clam pizza.
After visiting Pasquale Jones restaurant in the Big Apple, he posted a photo of a clam pizza to his Facebook account, adding, "Keep thinking about this clam pizza from last night at Pasquale Jones in #NYC! Amazing stuff." It's clear that this is one topping he gravitates to at every opportunity, though if you're curious about what he thought of his fellow "Next Level Chef" judges' topping preferences, you likely won't be surprised. "I absolutely curl my toes when some muppet puts pineapple on a freaking pizza," he answered through gritted teeth in the Facebook video, as only Ramsay could.
Not everyone shares Gordon Ramsay's pizza opinion
As you might imagine, this clammy endorsement from a man who straight up can't stand pineapple on pizza has garnered a bit of backlash. Those who watched the "Next Level Chef" clip not only defended pineapple, but spoke out against clams as an acceptable pizza ingredient. One Facebook commenter said, "Clams do NOT belong on a pizza! Where in the HELL can you get clams on a pizza??" Another commenter on Instagram quipped, "This man said clams on a pizza but he's mad about pineapple?"
Pizza lovers in the comments section of his Facebook post about the tasty clam pizza he enjoyed at Pasquale Jones were equally harsh. One Facebook commenter said, "Does anyone else wonder if Gordon Ramsay is just testing people to see if they will blindly praise food because he posts it? First it was that bite-sized steak, now CLAM pizza?"
This isn't the first time he's upset the Internet in the pizza department, either. Gordon Ramsay's English breakfast pizza caused quite a stir since it contained baked beans. In his Instagram posts, people have also criticized his pizzas for excessive use of oil as a topping. So, while the celeb chef is well-loved for his hot temper and perfect beef Wellington, his judgment on pizza is something that not everyone places their trust in.