Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Pizza Topping Is One You Can't Get At Every Parlor

Celebrity Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has more than a few controversial views, and this extends to pizza as well. While he thinks ranch dressing on pizza is like "wallpaper paste," and he abhors the idea of using frozen dough, his favorite topping is a unique Connecticut seafood pizza ingredient – clams.

In a Facebook video with fellow "Next Level Chef" judges, Ramsay shared his affinity for the fresh little bivalves (along with a drizzle of chili) on his pizza. In fact, Ramsay is well known for enjoying this unusual topping. While in Connecticut, he's visited and praised numerous spots known for their classic white clam pies, including Frank Pepe Pizzeria and Sally's Apizza. He also instructed competitors on his show, "Hell's Kitchen," to make pizzas inspired by the Connecticut classic. One lucky cook managed to land a spot on "MasterChef" thanks to the quality of her white clam pizza.

After visiting Pasquale Jones restaurant in the Big Apple, he posted a photo of a clam pizza to his Facebook account, adding, "Keep thinking about this clam pizza from last night at Pasquale Jones in #NYC! Amazing stuff." It's clear that this is one topping he gravitates to at every opportunity, though if you're curious about what he thought of his fellow "Next Level Chef" judges' topping preferences, you likely won't be surprised. "I absolutely curl my toes when some muppet puts pineapple on a freaking pizza," he answered through gritted teeth in the Facebook video, as only Ramsay could.