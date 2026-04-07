The Unique Connecticut Seafood Pizza You Won't Find Anywhere Else

When we talk about regional pizza styles, it's easy to reduce everything to a battle between the thin, floppy, best-in-the-world New York slices and the casserole-esque, deep dish Chicago pizzas. (Never mind the fact that even Chicago doesn't regularly consume deep-dish pizza.) But we shouldn't neglect other regional pizza styles, such as New Haven's thin, distinctively-shaped white clam pies, which are exactly what they sound like.

There are a few things you need to know about New Haven pizza in general. First, it's neither circular nor rectangular, but a curious thin-crust oblong; second, it's not called pizza, but apizza, pronounced "ah-beets." Most New Haven pies are pretty sauce-heavy (often called "tomato pies"), but white clam pizza, as the name indicates, has no sauce at all; it's a more cheese and seafood-forward experience. It should come as no surprise that a New England state knows its way around a fun regional seafood dish or two, but even Rhode Island, with its clam stuffies, never thought to put those delicious bivalves on pizza.