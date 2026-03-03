The Beloved Rhode Island Stuffed Staple Few Outside The State Know

Rhode Island doesn't have quite the same culinary cachet as some of its fellow states in New England, even setting aside Dunkin' swilling, chowdah-gulping Massachusetts. Vermont has maple syrup and a conspicuous dearth of fast food restaurants, while Maine has its famous (and famously expensive) lobsters. But what about the land of "Family Guy" and Taylor Swift's summer mansion? Well, Rhode Island has "stuffies," or stuffed clams. They're not super well-known outside "The Ocean State," but quite frankly, they deserve to be.

Stuffed clams are just what they sound like: clam meat mixed with breadcrumbs (along with some other stuff), baked and served inside a half-shell of a hard-shell clam. (Hard-shell clams are also called "quahogs"; yes, that's where the town in "Family Guy" got its name.) Exactly what "some other stuff" entails depends upon the recipe. Some people insist that clams and breadcrumbs are all you need; others use onion and celery, not unlike the stuffing (or dressing) we eat over the holidays; others use sausage like chorizo. Any way you slice or (or stuff it, we suppose), it's a delicious seafood dish anyone with access to clams can enjoy.