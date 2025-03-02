The State With The Fewest Fast-Food Restaurants

The U.S. is known for its predilection for fast food, but there are inevitably some states that aren't nearly as keen on it. The state that falls at the bottom of the list, with the fewest fast food restaurants per capita, is Vermont. According to a report by Pricelisto, Vermonters have only 27.65 fast food restaurants per 100,000 residents.

That number might not give you a ton of immediate context, but compare it with the state that has the most restaurants per capita, which is West Virginia. The Mountain State has 49.04 fast food restaurants per 100,000 residents — nearly twice as many as Vermont.

To round out the states where fast food restaurants are least prevalent, there's New York (29.47), Idaho (29.78), California (30.05), and Alaska (30.82). Vermont's status is pretty drastic when you realize that even the average Alaskan has more access to fast food than Vermonters, considering Alaska's not even a part of the contiguous United States.