The Vermont Restaurant You Have To Ride A Gondola To Get To

If you love stunning mountain scenery and out-of-the-ordinary dining experiences (like actually eating breakfast at Tiffany's in New York City), you'll want to add the Cliff House in Stowe, Vermont, to your restaurant bucket list. Located 3,625 feet up on Mount Mansfield, Vermont's highest peak, the restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of neighboring Spruce Peak, and is only accessible by taking a scenic gondola up the mountain.

The restaurant is part of the skiing hotspot Stowe Resort and is accessible to resort guests (including non-skiers) who want to take in the view and a good meal. The mountaintop restaurant is open daily for lunch (11 a.m-2:30 p.m.) when the Mountain Gondola is running (in both winter and summer seasons). While they do take walk-ins, it's recommended that you make a reservation at Cliff House. To access the restaurant, diners must purchase a Gondola Skyride ticket or have a ski pass (tickets are not included in your reservation).

If the idea of enjoying a cocktail and leisurely lunch while perched thousands of feet above a winter wonderland sounds like something out of a James Bond movie (in the best way possible), here's what you need to know before you take a gondola up the mountain.