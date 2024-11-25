You Can Actually Have Breakfast At Tiffany's. Here's What's On The Menu

Of course, let's start with breakfast at Tiffany's. Rather than offering à la carte options, the breakfast menu serves two prix fixe selections: "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "Holly's Favorites," priced at $65 and $34 per person, respectively. Inspired by the film, Holly's Favorites includes a croissant with jam and a choice of coffee, hot chocolate, juice, or tea. The Breakfast at Tiffany's option is presented on a single-tier silver tray featuring seven delights: a plain croissant, madeleine, oranais, parfait chocolat & banane, pineapple rosace, Boulud's signature caviar-topped scrambled egg in a shell, and a choice of "Golightly" freshly pressed juices. Boulud offers a picture-perfect breakfast experience that's pure opulence. With an array of delicate pastries and sweets, you're treated like royalty, free to savor every bite and truly indulge in whatever your heart desires for breakfast!

The afternoon tea experience, priced at $98 per person, offers a traditional three-tiered stand brimming with an assortment of sandwiches and sweets, accompanied by a pot of freshly brewed tea with the option to add a glass of champagne. The seasonal lunch menu presents simple yet refined options like seasonal salads, French classics such as filet mignon, as well as a selection of seafood, including salmon, lobster, and scallops.

Heads up–this isn't your average brunch bill. But let's be real: this is Tiffany's on Fifth Avenue, not your corner café. Here, you're treating yourself to a little slice of luxury, wrapped up in that iconic blue shade. Feel like splurge a little? Then go ahead–it's not every day you dine like Audrey!