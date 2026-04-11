12 Frozen Pizza Brands Made With Actually High-Quality Ingredients

Frozen pizza didn't become a thing in the U.S. until the 1950s, when Americans actually started putting freezers in their homes en masse after World War II. This, combined with returning GIs having a craving for the pizza they enjoyed in Italy, sent the already existing cuisine into another stratosphere on these shores. Recognizing this, pizzeria owners started making refrigerated pizzas for their customers to take home.

It was a Philadelphian named Joseph Bucci who filed the first patent for frozen pizza, outlining everything you needed to do to keep the pizza from being ruined in the freezer. The template had been set. But frozen pizza sellers remained regional until Totino's entered the fray in 1962, mass-produced at a factory in Minnesota by husband-and-wife team Rose and Jim Totino. By the time Pillsbury bought the business in 1975, the frozen pizza industry was well-established. Two decades later, DiGiorno was released by Kraft, creating the first rising-dough frozen pizza. They've been at or near the top of the market ever since.

But not every pizza on this market is built equal. Nowadays, even the hyperlocal, authentic pizza places, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco, have gotten into the mass-produced frozen pizza game. Pies you would only hear about from old-school eaters and food nerds are now available to anyone, anywhere. This has melded with the desire for health-forward frozen pizzas, which has made certain companies more and more popular. So, which frozen pizza brands use the best ingredients today? Well, here are 12 of them.