What We Know About The Bear's First Ever One-Off Episode Ahead Of Season 5

Directed by the creator of "The Bear," Christopher Storer, "Gary" is sure to be the tasting menu admirers of the show have been craving for months. An interesting little tidbit about "Gary" is that Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach actually co-wrote the prequel episode. That indicates to this fan that the actors are just as enamored with the characters they play as the rest of us, and they seized an opportunity to give folks a deeper understanding about the relationship the cousins shared when the restaurant was still serving up Italian beef sandwiches.

While the show doesn't get everything about the culinary industry right ("The Bear" gets several things wrong about the Michelin system), it never fails to deliver excitement, drama, and twists few see coming, and "Gary" should meet those same expectations. It was released on May 5 on Hulu, but because it's being billed as a standalone program, folks won't find it by clicking on "The Bear" and looking for the latest episode.

You will need to specifically search for "Gary" to get your preseason fix. Regular-season episodes of "The Bear" have previously been released in June, and despite no official announcement of when the show will return, it is largely expected to follow that trend. Until then, we can at least see for ourselves what kind of shenanigans Richie and Mikey get into in "Gary," and as colorful as those two characters are, it's safe to assume it will be a banger.