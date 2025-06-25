Everything The Bear Gets Wrong About The Michelin System
When Hulu's "The Bear" first aired, it brought us an inside look at the rarely seen inner workings of a restaurant — the good, the bad, and the ugly. As someone who worked in the culinary industry for well over a decade, watching the show brought back memories of the good times with those you came to know as family while simultaneously causing cold sweat nightmares as I relived the punishing experience that can be restaurant life through Carmy's eyes. The show has received widespread acclaim for its accurate portrayal of life in the back of the house, yet what "The Bear" gets wrong is its view of the Michelin star rating system.
Most folks are aware that Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S. and around the globe represent the upper echelon of cuisine, but garnering that kind of recognition isn't necessarily depicted accurately on the show. One of the biggest things "The Bear" gets wrong about earning a Michelin star is constantly switching up the menu options. Changing the menu every day doesn't prove anything – it can actually be detrimental to securing the award.
One of the criteria for obtaining a star involves consistency. If a judge comes in three times and is met with completely different menu options on each visit, it is going to be hard for that individual to check off that box. It's also difficult for a kitchen crew to nail every element of a dish when they're learning new menu items every day.
The Bear holds perfection above creativity
One of the reasons you won't see your local Burger King receiving a Michelin star anytime soon is that the use of high-quality ingredients is one of the five criteria for earning the elite recognition. On this note, "The Bear" gets it right, illustrated well by the episode where Carmy defends his butter costs to Uncle Jimmy by simply stating that it's "Orwellian," a nod to Animal Farm Creamery's exclusive spread.
Another pillar for getting a Michelin star is demonstrating a proficiency of cooking techniques to achieve unique, balanced flavors. That requires extensive knowledge, hours of practice, and unparalleled creativity. Carmy's initial reluctance to swing for the fences when speaking to Syd in Season 2 assumes that attempting to earn a Michelin star will wear down the staff and limit inventiveness as he relives the horrors he experienced under a previous chef. Yet, when he decides to go for it, he appears to throw ingenuity out the window, opting for classically prepared fine-dining cuisine. While Carmy seems stuck in a rut trying to reach for the stars, Syd is constantly trying to innovate, only to be consistently rebuked by Carmy as he focuses only on the requirement that the food be cooked to perfection.
Another criterion for earning a Michelin star is being able to see the personality of the chef on a plate, which also hits on creativity. Here again, chef Syd is nailing it, while Carmy's menus tend to be a bit stale in the personality department. He is going broke for technique while leaving his charisma in his chef's locker. Being awarded a Michelin star isn't supposed to be easy, but "The Bear" gets it wrong by implying it simply takes a knowledgeable chef crafting technical cuisine.