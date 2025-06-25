Everything The Bear Gets Wrong About The Michelin System

When Hulu's "The Bear" first aired, it brought us an inside look at the rarely seen inner workings of a restaurant — the good, the bad, and the ugly. As someone who worked in the culinary industry for well over a decade, watching the show brought back memories of the good times with those you came to know as family while simultaneously causing cold sweat nightmares as I relived the punishing experience that can be restaurant life through Carmy's eyes. The show has received widespread acclaim for its accurate portrayal of life in the back of the house, yet what "The Bear" gets wrong is its view of the Michelin star rating system.

Most folks are aware that Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S. and around the globe represent the upper echelon of cuisine, but garnering that kind of recognition isn't necessarily depicted accurately on the show. One of the biggest things "The Bear" gets wrong about earning a Michelin star is constantly switching up the menu options. Changing the menu every day doesn't prove anything – it can actually be detrimental to securing the award.

One of the criteria for obtaining a star involves consistency. If a judge comes in three times and is met with completely different menu options on each visit, it is going to be hard for that individual to check off that box. It's also difficult for a kitchen crew to nail every element of a dish when they're learning new menu items every day.