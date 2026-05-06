This 7-6-5 Grilling Rule Makes For Dry, Overcooked Pork Tenderloin. Here's How To Fix It

Easy-to-remember "rules" in cooking seem like good ideas in theory, but not all of those guidelines actually work in practice. The 1-2-3 rice rule doesn't work every time, and the 5-6-7 rule for a medium burger isn't without its nuance. Anyone who has run across the 7-6-5 rule for cooking a juicy pork tenderloin may believe it's foolproof, but in reality, it's a great way to ruin dinner.

Here's how the 7-6-5 rule works: Put a pork tenderloin on a grill preheated to about 450 degrees Fahrenheit for seven minutes with the lid closed, flip it, and cook for six more minutes. Then turn off the burners and cook using the residual heat for five minutes. After resting for 10 minutes, the theory is that your meat should be 145 degrees Fahrenheit throughout.

Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, has a bone to pick with this one-size-fits-all approach to preparing arguably the best part of a hog. "Pork tenderloin has a fat end and a very skinny end," he explained. "Cooking tenderloin like this may result in that fat end being 145 degrees Fahrenheit, but the skinny end is going to be way overcooked and dry."

He advised a couple of workarounds if you're set on using this method. You can fold the thinner end and tie it in a U-shape so that the width of the whole tenderloin is more uniform. Or, truss two tenderloins together, aligning the fat end of one with the skinny end of the other. "Then work on that timing," Thomas said. "It will take longer as the two tenderloins will insulate each other, but that's okay."