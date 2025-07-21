Why Doesn't The 1-2-3 Rice Rule Work Every Time?

Rice is one of the simplest staples out there, at least in theory. Actually making it — and making it well — isn't as easy as it looks. Not even my supposedly foolproof Instant Pot makes perfect rice every time. Because of this, it's tempting to resort to easy-to-remember hacks. For example, you might've heard of the knuckle method, where you place a finger on top of the rice and add water until it reaches your knuckle. Then there's the 1-2-3 method: combine one part uncooked rice with two parts water for three parts cooked rice. Unfortunately, this one-size-fits-all solution isn't as helpful as you might think.

Marissa Stevens, the writer and recipe developer behind Pinch and Swirl, set the record straight. She isn't too keen on the 1-2-3 method. "It's fine as a ballpark for some kinds of rice, but I don't use it for sushi rice," Stevens told The Takeout. "Short-grain rice needs a little less water — too much and it turns out gummy instead of that perfect, lightly-sticky texture. I use 1½ cups rice to 1⅔ cups water, and that's been spot on." Stevens stressed the importance of adjusting the water-to-rice ratio to the type of rice you're using. "Every variety absorbs water differently," she said. "What works for long-grain doesn't work for short-grain, and the same rule won't hold up with brown or wild rice either."