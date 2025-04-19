Does The 5-6-7 Rule Actually Make A Perfect Medium Burger Every Time?

As much as making the perfect burger is a science, it is also an art. While this is most commonly seen in how you add toppings to your burger, there is also a ton of variation with how the burger is cooked. Despite popular belief, no two burgers are exactly the same, and thus, you must be cautious when using standardized methods when it comes to the doneness of the meat. For example, the 5-6-7 rule — which means cooking a patty for five minutes per side for rare, six for medium-rare, and seven for medium-well — is an acceptable general rubric but shouldn't be considered a completely foolproof method for every type of burger.

This much was verified by Sam Shafer, the Executive Chef of Revival at The Sawyer, who warned against using a one-size-fits-all methodology when cooking burgers. "Not all burgers are equal," Shafer explained, adding, "The thickness, fat-to-meat ratio, and temperature of your cooking surface all have to be considered when cooking burgers." Thus, making the perfect homemade smashburger, a style that takes minimal time to cook, can not be done using the same technique and timing you use when making a conventional patty.