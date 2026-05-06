Gas Vs Induction: Here's Which Stove Has The Best Value Overall

Choosing between a gas and induction stove is a heated decision for any home chef. While some professional chefs prefer gas stoves, other cooks swear by the efficiency, speed, and health benefits of induction stovetops. However, if your priority is getting the best bang for your buck, which stove style offers a better value? "An induction range is electric and requires a 220 outlet, requires magnetic cookware to operate, and has a higher upfront cost," Matthew Morrison, JustAnswer appliance repair expert, told The Takeout. "A gas range has a grate cooktop surface, has a lower upfront cost, and can use any type of cookware."

While the induction range operates more efficiently, Morrison noted that gas may be cheaper than electricity as a fuel source in your area. "As far as which is the better value, that would be completely dependent on the user," he advised. "If you cook frequently and seek greater energy efficiency, then the induction range is the one for you. If you prefer the cooktop flame control, as most cooks do, and already have the gas line connection in place, then the gas range is your better option."

In terms of upfront costs, gas stoves typically set you back about $1,000 for a mid-range model, according to Morrison. The installation costs vary widely: $250 if you have a pre-existing gas connection, or $2,000 if you need to run a gas line for the hookup. A mid-range induction stove will run about $1,800, plus roughly $350 for an electrician to install a 240 outlet if you don't already have one, Morrison said.