The 4 Most Overpriced Kitchen Appliance Brands And 7 Worth Considering
Whether you are planning your kitchen from scratch or simply looking to upgrade, choosing an appliance that fits into your aesthetic and, more importantly, your budget, can be a challenge. One of the main reasons for this is the extensive range of options available. From cooktops to ovens, microwaves to dishwashers, refrigerators to coffee machines, it's no wonder we suffer from analysis paralysis come decision-making time. And to top it off, kitchen appliances cost a lot of money. When you plan such an investment, it's only natural to expect durability, performance, and trustworthiness from the brand.
Over the years, some brands have consistently met these expectations, while others fall short on several fronts. We take a closer look at the brands that are worth considering and those that should simply be avoided. The brands we highlight as top performers offer appliances that integrate seamlessly into our kitchen's style while maintaining long-term reliability. Conversely, those that are overpriced tend to come with recurring issues, from frequent breakdowns to poor service. We collate the warnings and concerns from online forums and customer reviews, leaving you with a guide to consider before making a significant investment.
Overpriced: Samsung
There's no denying that Samsung dominates the market in phones and televisions, but it's a different story when it comes to kitchen appliances. From Facebook support groups filled with irate customers to an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) after countless complaints, the evidence is hard to ignore. Browse Reddit or any appliance forum online, and the complaints keep pouring in. Whether it's about reliability issues such as faulty cooktops, subpar ovens, poor controls on microwaves, or dysfunctional ice makers on refrigerators, Samsung appliances regularly rank low on many customer satisfaction surveys. One consumer on Reddit summed it up bluntly: "I would not buy a Samsung fridge ... the fridge we had was garbage. The repairman that came to fix it said that they often get calls for them, they're difficult to repair, and they end up having to scrap them."
The bigger issue is what happens after purchase. Another Redditor explained why Samsung has some of the worst after-sales support available: "Few techs work with them ... So, if you buy one and something goes wrong, you may not be able to get it fixed." And while the brand continues to attract buyers with flashy new designs and cutting-edge smart features (like these Samsung AI ovens), the reality tells a different story. For the price of Samsung appliances, the support system and reliability don't make sense in terms of long-term value.
Worth Considering: Maytag
When a company begins by building farm equipment, you expect its appliances to go the distance and perform like workhorses. With Maytag, this promise does not disappoint. Founded in 1893 as a farm equipment manufacturer, the company segued into home appliances shortly after. It was bought by Whirlpool in 2006, but Maytag stubbornly retains its original reputation for durable and long-lasting appliances, even if the brand is now found in luxury kitchens and homes across the country.
Stacked with amazing features, Maytag's line of refrigerators, dishwashers, and stoves has made a name for itself in the kitchen and home appliance sector. Add to this its incredible ten-year warranty, and it's pretty apparent that the company takes its commitment to service and support as seriously as it does its innovation and design. Customers often highlight Maytag's longevity. Many report refrigerators lasting over a decade with only minor upkeep. As one fan put it: "My maytag refrigerator has last 25 years and still going strong and will absolutely buy another one." Some of the brand's thoughtful features that make daily life easier include removable dishwasher racks, warming cooktop burners, and intuitive appliance controls. Maytag's lineup offers everything needed for a dream kitchen: French door refrigerators, self-cleaning ovens, and microwaves that double as slow cookers. If your budget allows, Maytag is an investment that pays off for decades.
Overpriced: Haier
Given that Haier's kitchen appliances are notorious for breaking down, you're probably better off avoiding the brand. Despite their sleek image and promise of affordability, Haier appliances seem to consistently leave customers frustrated and disappointed. Some consumer complaints include refrigerators failing within two years, manuals that are difficult to follow, and inherent design flaws like overfreezing in the refrigerator chiller section.
The primary issue seems to be customer service and tech support. As one reviewer shared on Trustpilot, "I deeply regret purchasing a Haier product due to their extremely poor after-sales service. If your appliance develops any issue, be prepared to endlessly chase customer care without receiving any genuine solution. Complaints are closed without a technician visit. The service team is unresponsive, unprofessional, and shows no accountability." With an overwhelming majority of one-star reviews on Trustpilot, Haier appliances have issues ranging from premature breakdowns to faulty design features and uneven cooling (or heating). While the company may want you to believe in its superiority, these mass-produced products lack the reliability that the marketing suggests.
Worth Considering: Viking
You know those dreamy kitchen interiors in high-end magazines — with their immaculate fittings, sleek lines, and appliances that are almost works of art? Well, odds are that the kitchen art you were drooling over belonged to the Viking range of appliances. Viking has been furnishing top-of-the-line kitchen spaces since 1987. When Fred Carl Jr., the founder of Viking, realized that the U.S. market lacked professional-level cooking appliances, he decided to design a line of products himself.
Today, Viking is recognized the world over as an intuitive, luxury brand that pushes the limits of design and innovation. Whether it's gas burners crammed with all sorts of unique capabilities or refrigerators with special cooling technology that keeps your food fresh for longer, Viking appliances are worth investing in. Customers are largely satisfied, too. One Redditor reported, "The Viking range in my new home is about a decade old but is absolutely amazing." Another customer on Consumer Affairs said, "It's perfect in my kitchen. The range cooks very fast and I can cook multiple stuff on the stove and monitor everything." In addition, Viking's delectable color palette, including Sherwin-Williams options, is enough to make anyone a fan. One word of caution, though, if you do plan to invest: check out the customer and tech support capability in your area, as the service does vary by location.
Worth Considering: Fisher & Paykel
A New Zealand-based brand, Fisher & Paykel has been producing top-range cooktops, ovens, refrigerators, and dishwashers since 1934. Known for pushing the envelope when it comes to design and innovation, fans praise many of the brand's appliance features. For example, Fisher & Paykel dishwashers have two independent sections allowing for two cycles to run simultaneously. The brand also offers hybrid cooktops that feature gas and electric burners as well as an induction zone. Consumers note the durability of products like washers and dryers, and especially love the refrigerators' personalized cooling technology. Finally, the wall ovens boast 17 different modes, including an air fryer (one kitchen gadget that may be worth the counter space).
When Haier bought the company in 2013, there were serious concerns that quality might decline. Fortunately, Haier has maintained several of Fisher & Paykel's principles and hasn't made many changes to the brand's models over time. This means that parts are more easily replaceable and not as difficult to source. While the compressors may have shifted from Japanese-made to Chinese-sourced, overall performance remains strong. Happy Fisher & Paykel customers claim that the brand's appliances are among the best, offering excellent aesthetics and quality.
Overpriced: GE Appliances
GE is one of the most recognizable names in American appliance history, with roots going back to 1907. It was even responsible for launching the first-ever electric refrigerator in the United States. For decades, homes across the country chose General Electric Appliances for its reliability and consistency. In 2016, however, the Chinese manufacturer Haier acquired the brand and its logo. After the acquisition, some consumers believe that product quality and customer support have deteriorated.
On paper, GE still offers the same range of appliances, including refrigerators, laundry machines, and specialty items like countertop ice makers. The higher-end lines, like Café and Monogram, often show up in glossy kitchens and luxury homes. The real issue lies in the fact that the quality doesn't always match the price. Customer reviews are filled with frustration. Complaints about refrigerators failing within a few years or offering unsatisfactory features are common. Repairs can be costly, and the warranty doesn't always cover what fails. One reviewer on Consumer Affairs shared, "[The refrigerator] was always loud, but then after 3 years it just flat out quit one day. No warranty coverage left. $2,200 down the drain! I know they don't make them like they used to, but this is ridiculous." While the brand name still carries weight, many buyers are finding themselves with unreliable products and costly repairs. For peace of mind, it may be better to look elsewhere.
Worth Considering: Gaggenau
You'd be hard-pressed to determine who loves Gaggenau more: architects or chefs. In 1693, the German brand began its journey in the metalworks industry. Today, Gaggenau is the epitome of design and performance. From wall ovens to glass induction stoves, refrigerators replete with architectural elements, and coffee machines that can churn out 34 different types of beverages, the brand excels in pushing the limits of technology and aesthetics.
If you wanted, you could fit your entire kitchen with Gaggenau appliances. Needless to say, this would come at a significant cost, but sometimes it pays off to purchase quality appliances. Hand craftsmanship is one of the brand's fortes, and it prides itself on its high-performance pieces that rarely require attention. This is the result of every step of the production process being supervised by experts in the field and every product being almost entirely hand-assembled. At the 2024 Milan Design Week, Gaggenau was the talk of the town with an invite-only unveiling of its latest collection of wall ovens. Available in the U.S. from summer 2025, the product reveal offered a glimpse into the future of potential kitchen appliance innovations. Investing in a Gaggenau kitchen is a great option for anyone who values precision and visionary design.
Worth Considering: Bosch
You might notice a common thread among the brands we recommend as worth considering, and you would be right. German-made and produced seem to be the magic words when it comes to home appliances (and kitchen appliances in particular). Founded in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1886, Bosch embodies this legacy with an enviable reputation as one of the most trustworthy names in the appliance industry. Today, Bosch offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of products, including top-of-the-line refrigerators, smart dishwashers, wall ovens, and cooktops. With their trademark sleek look and minimalist design ethos, Bosch kitchens are instantly recognizable and integrate seamlessly into modern kitchens.
Bosch also owns brands like Thermador and Gaggenau, only adding to its impressive repertoire of luxury high-performance lines. This breadth ensures that Bosch can cater to both everyday household needs and professional-grade kitchens. Customers remain some of the brand's most loyal advocates. As one happy owner shared on Reddit, "I have a Bosch 800 dish washer and it is worth every penny." Another Redditor said, "We've had the same Bosch dishwasher for over 10 years and besides some cosmetic cracking on the handle and control panel the thing is a beast." Thanks to their solid design and durability, Bosch appliances are long-term investments in peace of mind.
Worth Considering: Sub-Zero
When investing in home appliances, we usually don't expect them to last for a lifetime. Within a couple of years of purchasing a product, you're either calling customer service or eyeing the latest upgrade. With Sub-Zero, customers claim lifelong durability. Westye Bakke began experimenting with refrigeration in the 1930s as a way to store his son's insulin. In 1945, Bakke later launched Sub-Zero, revolutionizing the way refrigerators were built. The company remains family-owned to this day.
Today, the Bakke family builds every unit at its production plants in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Iowa. As path-breakers in the field, Sub-Zero has not rested on its laurels. It continues to lead in terms of innovation and design, winning over customers with its intelligent add-ons. For one, the refrigerators have separate compressors that enable individual cooling settings for the fridge and freezer sections, allowing you to store more than just leftovers in the freezer. Sub-Zero fridges also boast durable and easy-to-clean shelves, and a mechanism that promises to keep your produce fresh for as long as possible. A proud customer claimed, "They are absolute tanks. I literally was just talking with the local high end appliance salesman about my unit and we both joked about if anyone comes into his store anymore claiming their fridge is 20+ years old he already knows it's a subzero before they finish their sentence."
Overpriced: KitchenAid
Who hasn't drooled over KitchenAid's colorful line of mixers? What's less well-known is that the company also manufactures a comprehensive range of major kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, and microwaves. Despite the popularity of its mixers, the brand struggles to win over customers when it comes to the larger appliances. The online consensus seems to suggest steering clear.
Online reviews paint a picture of frustration. One Redditor had to replace their new KitchenAid refrigerator, and shortly after, experienced serious issues with the cooling system. Receiving little help from customer service, the customer wrote, "I have no idea what to do other than to throw this $5k refrigerator into the garbage." Others shared that stove knobs are infamous for losing their glue and falling off. Even when repairs are possible, some consumers complained that parts are difficult to source and service is slow, leaving expensive appliances unusable. The sense of disappointment runs deep. One reviewer on Quora wrote: "In our experience, KitchenAid products leave a great deal to be desired. In fact, the only upside to the KA appliances is that they've led us to do some serious consumer research and replace said appliances with something much better." For major purchases, KitchenAid appliances, with their frequent breakdowns, poor part availability, and lack of long-term reliability, make a risky investment for your kitchen.
Worth Considering: Miele
Known for its impeccable German engineering, Miele is one of the top appliance brands in the world. With stylish colors, unique features, and a reputation built over decades, the brand has earned its place in everyday and professional kitchens. Many customers agree that Miele is consistent across categories. One Redditor wrote, "Their vacuums, dishwashers and laundry machines are great." Another customer raved, "I've got a Miele washer and dryer and they are fantastic! Also have a Miele canister vacuum that I've had for about 15 years. It looks and works like I just bought it."
But there are some caveats. When you purchase a Miele appliance, keep in mind that repairs can be costly and inconvenient, with parts shipped directly from Germany and only serviced by authorized Miele technicians. As one long-time appliance buyer explained on Reddit, "Think of it like buying a top-of-the-line Audi or Mercedes not just anyone can fix them and if you need parts they'll be expensive however the product is built to last a long time." And if you are scouting around for a discount, you may have to look elsewhere. The brand does not allow retailers to discount products, so the best deals usually come from bundle purchases or holiday sales. Miele is, in many ways, the Apple of the appliance world: sleek, highly reliable, but also pricey and tightly controlled. If you value long-term durability and design excellence, though, it's a worthy investment you won't regret.
Methodology
We turned to several sources to compile this list of kitchen appliance brands to consider or avoid. Firstly, we considered customer feedback and expert analysis. We collated reviews from forums such as Trustpilot, Reddit, and Quora, studying factors like reliability, warranties, customer support, durability, design, and innovation. Every step of the process for choosing the best kitchen appliance — from brand reputation to installation and daily use — was given equal weight. Input from buyers, designers, chefs, and professionals was also reviewed and included.
We also took into consideration rankings from Consumer Reports, as this is a widely respected source for information on a product's reliability and efficiency. This platform is key when it comes to ranking appliances, as it provides a more objective counterbalance to personal reviews and complaints. Because isolated incidents shape customer anecdotes, personal reviews can often be biased and skew the ranking structure. While the price points vary, this final list is based on each brand's overall performance and popularity within the kitchen appliance market.