The 4 Most Overpriced Kitchen Appliance Brands And 7 Worth Considering

Whether you are planning your kitchen from scratch or simply looking to upgrade, choosing an appliance that fits into your aesthetic and, more importantly, your budget, can be a challenge. One of the main reasons for this is the extensive range of options available. From cooktops to ovens, microwaves to dishwashers, refrigerators to coffee machines, it's no wonder we suffer from analysis paralysis come decision-making time. And to top it off, kitchen appliances cost a lot of money. When you plan such an investment, it's only natural to expect durability, performance, and trustworthiness from the brand.

Over the years, some brands have consistently met these expectations, while others fall short on several fronts. We take a closer look at the brands that are worth considering and those that should simply be avoided. The brands we highlight as top performers offer appliances that integrate seamlessly into our kitchen's style while maintaining long-term reliability. Conversely, those that are overpriced tend to come with recurring issues, from frequent breakdowns to poor service. We collate the warnings and concerns from online forums and customer reviews, leaving you with a guide to consider before making a significant investment.