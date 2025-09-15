Why Professional Chefs Prefer Gas Stoves (But Electric Ovens)

Gas may still dominate in restaurants, but induction has been creeping into more kitchens for one simple reason: Efficiency. "If ventilation is great and energy costs are high, I'll definitely recommend induction," Godynuk says. "It's as fast as gas, safer, and keeps the kitchens cooler." That last part is crucial — if you've ever watched a line cook sweat through a dinner rush, you know the kitchen can get hot. Induction burners, which use magnets to heat pans directly, waste less energy and radiate less excess heat. (You can solve a classic induction stovetop mistake just by using the right type of cookware.)

There's also the health and sustainability angle. Unlike gas, induction doesn't release the same pollutants into the air, an issue that's pushed lawmakers in places like California to start phasing out gas stoves. Studies have even linked gas appliances to higher rates of childhood asthma, meaning it might be time to say goodbye to gas stoves. For many chefs, though, the best choice for cooking comes down to habit. Working over a visible flame offers instant feedback — you see the heat, you feel the control. That muscle memory is hard to replace, even if induction promises precision without the smoke and sputter. But the dual-fuel setup — gas or induction on top with electric below — is what most chefs trust. With the right speed and consistency, it's the best of both worlds.