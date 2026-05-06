Don't Expect Bartenders To Like You If You Make This Major Faux Pas

Ordering drinks at a bar isn't quite like ordering food at a restaurant. They don't often hand you a menu, and even if they do, there's almost always more on offer than what's listed. There's a whole world of cocktails out there, and bartenders are stationed behind the bar to help get one in your hand, so why not order whatever you want? While that may sound reasonable, there are some unspoken rules about ordering drinks that are worth keeping in mind. To find out what those are, we spoke to Yu Jiang Zhao, the founder of Kobayashi Bar.

The conversation we had with Yu revolved around complicated drinks and when it's okay to ask for one. "There is nothing wrong with complex drinks," he said. "However, when you order one and there are already three guests in the queue, it slows everybody down." There's a time and a place for everything, so paying attention to what kind of bar you're drinking at can help you determine what drinks are okay to order.

"When a bar is small, the menu short, and the backbar features mainly call brands and well products, then that is a place where you should ask for a vodka soda," explained Yu. "On the other hand, fresh lemons and limes, a Lewis bag, and a menu with house specifications can imply that the bar strives to make a special drink even on Friday at 11." In other words, a complicated drink is probably something you should order at a speakeasy, not a local dive that mostly does shots and beer.