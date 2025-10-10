Shots And Shooters You'd Probably Only Drink On A Dare

Whether the party is at a house, apartment, by the beach, or the local bar, it's highly likely that the alcohol will be flowing well into the night. For better, and very often for worse, booze is the ultimate social lubricant, relaxing inhibitions and getting people to chill out and ease up for a little while. But then, as it is won't to do, that alcohol gets people more than just a little bit tipsy, but full-on drunk. At that point, dares are on the table, especially ones that involve drinking whatever weird things one's supposed friends, or a knowledgeable and willing to experiment bartender, can devise.

There are plenty of old-school alcoholic drinks you don't see at parties anymore, but weird shots are often where this phenomenon plays out. There's a whole almost mythological set of shots and shooters passed on by word of mouth and those who bore witness to these foul, novel concoctions. They're so ill-conceived, and so gross, and so audacious that they've likely only ever been consumed at the egging on of others. Here are the most storied shots that you'd have to be a little bit mad (or a whole lot drunk) to even consider putting in your mouth to shoot as quickly as possible.